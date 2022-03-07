CRUEL BLOW: Leeds United's Tyler Roberts is ruled out the season after rupturing his hamstring against Leicester City Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The forward came on as a substitute late in the 1-0 defeat at Leicester City and was quickly involved in a collision which led to the injury. With all three substitutes on, he spent the rest of the game limping around, unable to make a worthwhile contribution.

Roberts’s injury comes just as Patrick Bamford is returning after ankle, hamstring, quad and foot injuries which have limited him to a solitary appearance since mid-September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts has undergone successful surgery on the problem.

Tyler Roberts - in action for Leeds United against Premier League rivals Arsenal in December last year. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds felt Bamford would only be able to play 10 minutes on Saturday, and felt they needed to get all three substitutes on before that, so did not use him. The England international will be available for Thursday’s Premier League game against Aston Villa, but only as a substitute. Leeds play again on Sunday, at home to Norwich City.

Sixteen of Roberts’s 23 Premier League appearances this season have come from the bench.

Marsch started with Dan James and Rodrigo at centre-forward in his first match, fielding a 4-2-2-2 formation.

No Leeds player is into double-figure goals for the season, with winger Raphinha leading the way with nine, all scored in the Premier League.

As well as missing the rest of Leeds’s relegation battle, Roberts will also have to sit out Wales’s World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Austria.