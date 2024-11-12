Leeds United's Willy Gnonto feels a change can be as good as a rest during international break

As a Championship ever-present with Leeds United, full Italy international Willy Gnonto could be forgiven for thinking he could do without another couple of games for his country's under-21s in November’s international break.

But with little prospect of his legs getting a rest, the forward is at least looking forward to what a change of scenery can do for his mentally.

Italy are at home to France on Friday and Ukraine on Tuesday in friendlies his club manager, Daniel Farke, would no doubt prefer he played a bit-part in – if any.

Gnonto has started all 15 Championship matches this season, albeit he has only finished two. He was "rested" against Middlesbrough in the League Cup in August, but still played half an hour.

But the 21-year-old, who won the most recent of his 13 senior caps last year, can see the benefits of a week away.

"I feel like it's always an honour to go with the national team so as long as I'm healthy I'm happy to go," he said. "It's difficult because there are many games and we have a busy schedule but it's good to see different faces and have a break.

"It's not really a break but I feel like it's good because when I come back I'm more ready to go, more happy to go."

Gnonto, who only made 19 league starts in the whole of last season, admits this campaign has already been physically demanding.

NATIONAL SERVICE: Leeds United's Italian forward Willy Gnonto

"I've been playing every game and I'm happy about that because last season I had many problems," reflected a player who has found the net twice so far for Leeds this season.

"I just wanted to find some consistency. I'm doing well and I have to keep going because I want more goals, more assists.

"Hopefully many more things are going to come.

"It's not easy, we have many games and it's still the start of the season so it's important any time we have days off or recovery we have to try to use it as much as we can to be as healthy as possible and ready to win every game."

Gnonto came off the bench 17 times in last season’s Championship.