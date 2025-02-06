Daniel Farke says he feels as though he is being forced into more changes than is "healthy" in the FA Cup on Saturday by the schedule facing his team.

Leeds United were away at Coventry City on Wednesday, meaning a return to Yorkshire in the early hours of Thursday. So they have unhelpfully been given an early kick-off on Saturday, of 12.15pm, for their FA CUp fourth-round tie at home to Millwall.

Neither game is being shown like in the UK, but the police generally like to keep Millwall supporters away from evening kick-offs at the weekends.

On Tuesday Leeds are at Watford in the Championship.

HAND FORCED: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

With that in mind, and with promotion back to the Premier League more important even than a run in the world's most glamorous cup competition, Farke has warned supporters he will change his team more than usual, and not to expect his team to hit the heights of their last home game, a 7-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend.

Youngsters James Debayo and Sam Chambers could feature alongside those such as Joshua Guilavogui, Mateo Joseph, Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto, Isaac Schmidt and Karl Darlow, who have been short of game-time recently.

"We are used to a busy schedule and quick turnarounds," said manager Farke. "If you want to be successful in the Championship, you have to get used to it.

"This time around it's perhaps even a bit more strange because we're coming out of a tight schedule and it's a tight schedule afterwards.

IN CONTENTION: Defender James Debayo

"The turnaround this time is the worst possible – a late kick-off on Wednesday so most of the players were in bed at three o'clock in the morning and perhaps not really a proper night, then we have more or less just one day of preparation tomorrow because today was more or less just a recovery day for most of my players, then the earliest possible kick-off more or less on Saturday.

"We always rotate during such a period. I think one, two, maximum three positions are healthy for a group but I think in this game due to this quick turnaround and the games afterwards we'll rotate a few more.

"It could also be that in terms of being fluent in our rhythm, it could be a bit tricky because when you have a few changes the players have to get used to each other again.

"If we have the chance in front of a packed Elland Road to go into the next round, we want to take it without risking anything.

"I hope we have the help and support of all our supporters. Perhaps they have to be a bit more patient after we spoilt them a little bit in the last games terms of performances and goals.

"It could be a bit trickier than on Saturday but nevertheless we want the same outcome and to be successful if possible.

"We have to take this even a bit more into account than on a normal matchday.

"The turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday is not too bad because we have three proper nights, normal nights in terms of sleeping rhythm and the game on Tuesday is in the evening, I'm not too bothered about this. But this time around we have to pay a bit attention to who is fully recovered from the last game or not.

"The preparation for this game is professional like always. We speak about what is necessary in tactical terms, what is neccesary to be successful, how can we bring our principles against this Millwall side and try to execute in the best possible way,

"We are highly motivated to keep our winning rhythm but without risking anything or doing anything stupid."