Leicester City 1 Leeds United 0 - player ratings

The Whites were the better team, but lost out to a Harvey Barnes goal.

Illan Meslier – had little to do and could not be blamed for the goal 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THREAT: Junior Firpo became more of an attacking proposition as the first half wore on

Luke Ayling – an excellent late tackle was the centre-back's highlight 7

Pascal Struijk – has not looked this comfortable for a while 6

Junior Firpo – became a real attacking threat late in the first half, which was important in Leeds's narrow formation 7

Mateusz Klich – solid rather than eye-catching from the central midfielder, which is what Leeds needed after recent weeks 6

Robin Koch – took advantage of a partner to get forward from midfield as well as doing the defensive side of the job 7

Raphinha – made a couple of chances but still looking for his best form 6

Jack Harrison – got on the end of a couple of chances he was unable to take but the 4-2-2-2 does not seem to have a natural position for him 6

Rodrigo – did a decent job of supporting Dan James as well as dropping deep, but sliced a good chance wide at the end of the first half 7

Dan James – posed a threat up front but Leeds were unable to take their chances 6

Substitutes:

Joe Gelhardt (for Rodrigo , 63) – made a quick and good impact from the bench 6

Adam Forshaw (for Klich, 70) – booked almost as soon as he came on and ended up playing in a back three so Dallas could get forward more 5

Tyler Roberts (for Harrison, 75) – an injury almost as soon as he came on made him a passenger 4