Leicester City hit by another injury blow ahead of Leeds United clash

Brendan Rodgers's side have been hit hard by injuries this season which have contributed to their struggles in the Premier League.

The Whites have been without a number of key men themselves for much of the campaign, with newly-appointed head coach Jesse Marsch tasked with keeping the Elland Road outfit in the Premier League.

The sides meet at 12.30pm on Saturday but Leicester have suffered another injury blow with Ricardo Pereira forced off after 45 minutes during Tuesday's 2-0 victory at Turf Moor.

“He felt a tightness in his hamstring, we couldn’t risk it,” said Rodgers.

“We’re trying to keep him fit. Marc [Albrighton] goes back and does a great job.”

Timothy Castagne and James Justin are both sidelined meaning Saturday's hosts will be left short of options on the right side of defence.

If Pereira does not return to fitness before Saturday, Rodgers is like to deploy Marc Albrighton in his place. Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand are all expected to miss the contest.

MANAGER: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers. Picture: Getty Images.