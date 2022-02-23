Liverpool 6 Leeds United 0 - player ratings

PRESSING: Dan James showed god energy and intensity early on but it came to nothing for Leeds United

For the first quarter of an hour the game was actually quite end-to-end but once Liverpool got in front through Mohamed Salah, there was only going to be one winner.

Illan Meslier – not always at his most convincing with feet or hands but it must have been hard standing up to Storm Liverpool 5

Stuart Dallas – given a difficult first half without enough help from Raphinha, he looked more comfortable when switched to midfield in the second half 6

Luke Ayling – a couple of good last-ditch moments but he also clipped Sadio Mane for the second goal after letting his man in behind 6

Pascal Struijk – difficult for any Leeds defender to shine with so much coming at them 6

Junior Firpo – a reckless foul on Fabinho apart, he did well - never more so than with the clearance which denied Mohamed Salah a first-half hat-trick 7

Adam Forshaw – refused to give up the fight, driving Leeds on in their lost second-half cause 8

Raphinha – his defensive limitations are the pay-off for his attacking flair, but made a hash of a cross around the hour, then put a weak shot at Alisson, having earlier strayed offside when he found the net 5

Mateusz Klich – unable to stop Liverpool's midfield playing through Leeds's 5

Rodrigo – one lovely pass to release Jack Harrison for Raphinha's disallowed goal but he was not the man for the job his team needed 6

Jack Harrison – worked hard enough but looked physically incapable of tracking the fresher Jordan Henderson for the fourth goal 6

Dan James – his pressing saw him tackle Alisson at one point. The problems were elsewhere 6

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Klich, 46) – Luis Diaz was less of an influence when he came on, but Liverpool were playing with less urgency by then 6

Tyler Roberts (for Rodrigo, 46) – came on and did a damage limitation job 6

Joe Gelhardt (for James, 61) – one lovely touch to release Dallas in a move which ended with Raphinha's disappointing shot 6