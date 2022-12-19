Liverpool and Everton 'join the race' for Championship ace already being targeted by Leeds United

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton have reportedly joined the race for Birmingham City midfielder George Hall.

According to the Daily Mail, the 18-year-old is being monitored by the two Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window. Last week, reports claimed Leeds United were closing in on a move for the midfielder after a failed attempt to sign him in the summer.

Birmingham’s position on the player may have changed following the failed takeover of the club by Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez as it could now result in Birmingham being forced to offload one of their prized assets next month. He has played 18 times for the club in the Championship, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Hall did miss Birmingham’s 3-2 win over Reading on Friday with an injury. Birmingham boss John Eustace is keen to keep Hall at the club.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: George Hall of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

"George is a fantastic young player who's a big player for us and for the team,” said Eustace.

“I think and we'll be looking forward to him coming back. He's a top young player. But all I want to do is to keep on developing George in the right way, which I think we have done so far.”

He added: “For me, George Hall is one of the top young players in the league. He's a very effective player whether he starts or we have him coming off the bench. He's only just turned 18 - and he's got an opportunity to showcase himself here. We don't want George Hall going anywhere.”