Klopp was sent off for his aggressive behaviour towards a linesman Gary Beswick during his side's impressive victory over the champions.

Despite being found guilty of misconduct, the German will escape a ban and instead pay a £30,000 fine.

It means that for the second time this season, Marsch will be across the technical area from someone he thought should not be there.

Thomas Tuchel received a one-match ban and a £35,000 after he and Antonio Conte were both red-carded Tottenham Hotspur met Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in August. Conte, who was red-carded again in the Champions League on Wednesday, escaped with a £15,000 fan.

Because the then-Chelsea manager appealed the decision, he was able to be in the dugout for his side's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road the following week.

Conte's punishment was much smaller because the German was deemed to be the instigator, keeping hold of the Italian's hand as the pair shook after full-time and jolting him back when he failed to make eye contact. It prompted an on-pitch melee.

Speaking to the media whilst the verdict on Tuchel was being awaited, Marsch argued simply: "I've always assumed when a manager gets a red card he's suspended for the next match."

HISTRIONICS: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool shouts at linesman Gary Beswick during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield

Since then, Marsch has served a one-match touchline ban for abusing the fourth official in Leeds's 5-2 defeat at Brentford when he was unhappy a penalty appeal was not referred to the video assistant referee.

Despite saying he disagreed with the decision to send him off for improper language and beahviour, he chose not to appeal it, and watched the draw with Aston Villa from the press box. He was fined just £10,000.