Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp escapes touchline ban for Manchester City red card - and Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch will not be happy about it
Jurgen Klopp has escaped a touchline ban for his red card against Manchester City, which will not please his counterpart on Saturday, Leeds United's Jesse Marsch.
Klopp was sent off for his aggressive behaviour towards a linesman Gary Beswick during his side's impressive victory over the champions.
Despite being found guilty of misconduct, the German will escape a ban and instead pay a £30,000 fine.
It means that for the second time this season, Marsch will be across the technical area from someone he thought should not be there.
Most Popular
Thomas Tuchel received a one-match ban and a £35,000 after he and Antonio Conte were both red-carded Tottenham Hotspur met Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in August. Conte, who was red-carded again in the Champions League on Wednesday, escaped with a £15,000 fan.
Because the then-Chelsea manager appealed the decision, he was able to be in the dugout for his side's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road the following week.
Conte's punishment was much smaller because the German was deemed to be the instigator, keeping hold of the Italian's hand as the pair shook after full-time and jolting him back when he failed to make eye contact. It prompted an on-pitch melee.
Speaking to the media whilst the verdict on Tuchel was being awaited, Marsch argued simply: "I've always assumed when a manager gets a red card he's suspended for the next match."
Since then, Marsch has served a one-match touchline ban for abusing the fourth official in Leeds's 5-2 defeat at Brentford when he was unhappy a penalty appeal was not referred to the video assistant referee.
Despite saying he disagreed with the decision to send him off for improper language and beahviour, he chose not to appeal it, and watched the draw with Aston Villa from the press box. He was fined just £10,000.
The apparent inconsistencies between the fines and suspensions is sure to annoy Marsch, who is under pressure to try and get a result at Anfield after eight matches without a win.