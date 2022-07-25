Luke Ayling feels Leeds United squad is 'stronger' than last season as he provides latest on injury recovery

Following the Whites' final-day survival at Brentford in May, Phillips and Raphinha have both left the club to join Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

Leeds have been active in the transfer market as they look to bolster their squad to avoid being dragged into another relegation battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have spent close to £100m on new players so far this summer, with Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi all arriving at Elland Road.

"I hope we have a good season, we have signed a lot of new players," said Ayling.

"We lost two of our most important players but we have signed well and our squad is better this year and hopefully we can have a good season.

"I am just trying to get back fit as soon as I can. I am excited to see all the new lads and how they get on."

Ayling had surgery on a long-standing knee problem in May and admitted last season was the "most mentally and physically demanding" one he had experienced.

LUKE AYLING: Is on the road to recovery after surgery in May. Picture: Getty Images.

At the time of his surgery, the defender was expected to be out of action for between two to four months.

His injury meant he did not travel with the club for their pre-season tour of Australia and says his family have helped him get through his rehab.

He continued: "My family is a massive part of it. You spend a lot of hours on your own in the gym but you go home and your wife, kids and dogs are there.

"That is how I keep my mental health nice and strong. When I got my first big injury, I found it hard as I didn't know how to deal with it.

"Now that I have had a few injuries, I know how to deal with it and come back stronger."

Ayling has been taking in the Women's Euros as he continues his recovery. England advanced to the semi-finals, which will be at Bramall Lane, after beating Spain 2-1 in Brighton after extra time.

"It is great. I watched the game on Wednesday night and the standard is really good. It is great to see the women in that fight and getting their chance," he continued.

"On a personal level, for somebody who has got a daughter, it is great to see that in a few years time there are going to be more chances for these ladies to come through and have a full-time job in football."

Ayling is entering his seventh season as a Leeds United player after his move from Bristol City in 2016. He has made over 200 appearances for the club and says he now sees himself as a Yorkshireman.

He continued: "People are lovely up here. Everybody is so lovely and friendly. I see myself as a Yorkshireman now, my little girl was born here.