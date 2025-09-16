Man charged in connection with alleged racial abuse of two Leeds United players in game against Sunderland
The man, from Bishop Auckland, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court next month.
A club statement read: “Following Leeds United’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Sunderland AFC at Elland Road on Monday, 17 February 2025, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani were subjected to racial abuse from an individual in the away section as they left the pitch.
"Both platers have been supported by the club and West Yorkshire Police individually following the incident.
"West Yorkshire Police have today confirmed a 66-year-old male, from Bishop Auckland, Durham, was arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm and distress and has now been summoned by postal requisition to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday, 17 October. their s
"Leeds United Football Club, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their support in this matter.
"There is no room for racism in football or society.
"The club will making no further comment."