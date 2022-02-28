Bielsa was one of the men who inspired Guardiola to go into football management, with the Spaniard going on to enjoy hugely-successful spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City.

Guardiola has always spoke highly of Bielsa, with stories claiming that when the pair first met they spoke about football for over 11 hours together

Leeds parted company with Bielsa on Sunday following a poor run of results but Guardiola said that the Argentinian had made Leeds 'spectacular' to watch.

"I am so sorry for him," said Guardiola, who will take his Manchester City side to Elland Road on April 30.

"His legacy is there in the city and the club and I am pretty sure with the players. Unfortunately as managers we are subject to results and lately they were not good.

"But in the four seasons, he was spectacular to watch and wish him all the best."