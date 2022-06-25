Manchester City and Leeds United 'close to £50m deal' for Kalvin Phillips, Whites set to sign teenage midfielder

Reports on Friday night estimated the deal could be worth up to £50m with Phillips targeted by Man City as a replacement for Fernandinho, who will officially leave the club when his contract expires next week.

Fernandinho has been a stalwart of City's success under Pep Guardiola. Phillips has been a prime target for the Premier League champions and will also fill a spot on the club's homegrown quota.

Reports added that Leeds will sign 18-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi in a £5m deal as part of negotiations, the youngster provided three assists and scored one goal in 10 Premier League 2 appearances last season, as City's Under-23s won the title.

Phillips had been the subject of interest from French champions PSG but the home of the English champions now looks to be his most likely destination.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported on Friday that Leeds believed the deal would be worth around £50m to them, while reports from Man City claimed the fee was £42m with £3m in add-ons.

Phillips has two years left on his deal at Elland Road but the move to Man City is expected to be completed next week, with Aston Villa and West Ham United previously showing interest in the midfielder.

Losing Phillips will come as a blow for Leeds, who have bolstered their midfield options this window with the signings of Marc Roca from Bayern Munich and USA international Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg.

KALVIN PHILLIPS: Is close to joining Manchester City, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

Phillips only made 20 Premier League appearances for Leeds last term due to a hamstring injury. He came through the ranks at Elland Road and has made 233 appearances for his hometown club.