Manchester United 5 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

THREAT: Mateusz Klich challenges Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the ball

After a 5-1 loss, there was little shout about from a Whites perspective, but these are the marks for each player.

Illan Meslier – let in five goals but could not really be blamed, he had a good first half 6

Luke Ayling – struggled to contain Paul Pogba, played Bruno Fernandes on for his hat-trick but scored a stunning goal 6

Pascal Struijk – looked unsure of himself at times at right centre-back 5

Liam Cooper – a heroic early block fro Scott McTominay but got much harder from there 6

Stuart Dallas – blameless at left-back with the attacks usually down the other side, he helped the midfield in the second half 6

Robin Koch – looked out of his depth from the start as a holding midfielder 4

Raphinha – missed a great chance for a consolation 6

Mateusz Klich– Leeds's most dangerous player 7

Rodrigo – disappointingly quiet in the first half 5

Jack Harrison – a couple of good first-half moments for him 7

Patrick Bamford – very little to work with 6.

Substitutes:

Junior Firpo (for Rodrigo, 46) – not a debut to draw conclusions from either way 5

Helder Costa (for Harrison, 69) – came into a hopeless situation 5

Tyler Roberts (for Bamford, 77) – laid on the chance Raphinha missed 6.