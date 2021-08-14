Manchester United 5 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

After a 5-1 loss, there was little shout about from a Whites perspective, but these are the marks for each player.
Illan Meslier – let in five goals but could not really be blamed, he had a good first half 6
Luke Ayling – struggled to contain Paul Pogba, played Bruno Fernandes on for his hat-trick but scored a stunning goal 6
Pascal Struijk – looked unsure of himself at times at right centre-back 5
Liam Cooper – a heroic early block fro Scott McTominay but got much harder from there 6
Stuart Dallas – blameless at left-back with the attacks usually down the other side, he helped the midfield in the second half 6
Robin Koch – looked out of his depth from the start as a holding midfielder 4
Raphinha – missed a great chance for a consolation 6
Mateusz Klich– Leeds's most dangerous player 7
Rodrigo – disappointingly quiet in the first half 5
Jack Harrison – a couple of good first-half moments for him 7
Patrick Bamford – very little to work with 6.
Substitutes:
Junior Firpo (for Rodrigo, 46) – not a debut to draw conclusions from either way 5
Helder Costa (for Harrison, 69) – came into a hopeless situation 5
Tyler Roberts (for Bamford, 77) – laid on the chance Raphinha missed 6.
Not used: Forshaw, Klaesson, Costa, Phillips, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton.