The Glazer family could potentially be following Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United after opening the door to a sale of the club.

Just a couple of hours after their most high-profile asset’s mutually agreed departure following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan came news of far more significance for fans long opposed to the unpopular American owners.

After 17 years in charge the Glazers now seem prepared to relinquish control after the club announced it was “exploring strategic alternatives” which do include a sale.

United said the board of directors were starting a process “designed to enhance the club’s future growth” with the intention of maximising opportunities on and off the pitch.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

A club statement read: “As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.

“This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders.”

It could spell another high-profile sale at the top of the Premier League after it was revealed in recent weeks that Fenway Sports Group were exploring a sale of Liverpool. In the summer, Todd Boehly purchased Chelsea for £2.5bn – the highest price ever paid for a sports club across the globe.

According to Forbes, Man United are the third most valuable club in the world – behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid to make them the most expensive outfit in the Premier League. Forbes’ estimates valued Chelsea at $3.1bn, with Boehly’s purchase costing $3.2bn after converting from pounds to dollars.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Players of both teams walk out to pitch as fans display banners reading "Glazers Out" during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on November 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Below are the 20 most valuable football teams in the world, with Yorkshire’s only Premier League side Leeds United making the cut.

