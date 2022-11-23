Just a couple of hours after their most high-profile asset’s mutually agreed departure following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan came news of far more significance for fans long opposed to the unpopular American owners.
After 17 years in charge the Glazers now seem prepared to relinquish control after the club announced it was “exploring strategic alternatives” which do include a sale.
United said the board of directors were starting a process “designed to enhance the club’s future growth” with the intention of maximising opportunities on and off the pitch.
Most Popular
A club statement read: “As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.
“This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders.”
It could spell another high-profile sale at the top of the Premier League after it was revealed in recent weeks that Fenway Sports Group were exploring a sale of Liverpool. In the summer, Todd Boehly purchased Chelsea for £2.5bn – the highest price ever paid for a sports club across the globe.
According to Forbes, Man United are the third most valuable club in the world – behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid to make them the most expensive outfit in the Premier League. Forbes’ estimates valued Chelsea at $3.1bn, with Boehly’s purchase costing $3.2bn after converting from pounds to dollars.
Below are the 20 most valuable football teams in the world, with Yorkshire’s only Premier League side Leeds United making the cut.
Most valuable football teams in the world
1) Real Madrid – $5.1 billion2) Barcelona – $5.1 billion3) Manchester United – $4.6 billion4) Liverpool – $4.45 billion5) Bayern Munich – $4.275 billion6) Manchester City – $4.25 billion7) Paris Saint-Germain – $3.2 billion8) Chelsea – $3.1 billion9) Juventus – $2.45 billion10) Tottenham – $2.35 billion11) Arsenal – $2.05 billion12) Borussia Dortmund – $1.8 billion13) Atletico Madrid – $1.5 billion14) AC Milan – $1.2 billion15) Inter Milan – $1 billion16) Everton – $940 million17) Leicester City – $925 million18) West Ham – $900 million19) Leeds United – $800 million20) Aston Villa – $750 million