Leeds United left Elland Road on Saturday celebrating what felt like a seismic day in the Championship promotion race, but with Manor Solomon insisting they need to win their last four games.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have steadied themselves after one win in six, Saturday's 2-1 victory at home to Preston North End their second of the week. More tellingly, Sheffield United have lost their last three, and are five points outside the top two.

Having seen how quickly it turned since Leeds' 1-1 draw at Luton Town the previous Saturday dropped them out of the automatic promotion places, Solomon knows there can be no let-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're really happy, but we know that we need to stay humble," he said. "A few games ago we were seven points clear from the third spot. It feels closer but we're not done yet.

"There's still four games to go and we want to win every single game until we secure our promotion. We need to stay humble.

"We could celebrate on Saturday but now we need to analyse the game to do even better and to get ready for Oxford United because we need to go there (on Good Friday) and get points."

Promotion is the over-riding priority but Burnley's 2-1 home win over Norwich City on Friday, their 29th league game unbeaten, keeps them level on points at the top of the table. Leeds' goal difference is nine better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon's curling shot rolled back the years to open the scoring after four minutes, then he set up Jayden Bogle's goal quickly after Kaine Kesler-Hayden equalised.

GOAL: Leeds United's Manor Solomon opened the scoring (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"Before my big injury at Tottenham I used to score many goals like this," he said. "Since I came back I couldn't score this type of goal so I was really happy about this goal that it finally went in.