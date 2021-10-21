Marcelo Bielsa provides update regarding Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

The midfield talisman picked up the injury in the home game with Watford on October 2, which forced him to withdraw from the England squad for their recent World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Phillips was assessed after the game and not deemed fit enough to join up with the Three Lions’ squad.

But despite not being expected to miss any games for Leeds, he sat out last weekend’s loss at Southampton and will miss a second successive game against Wanderers.

Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Luke Ayling (knee) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) will again miss out for Leeds, alongside Robin Koch (pelvic issue) and Junior Firpo (muscle).

Ayling and Bamford have been sidelined since the game was at Newcastle United on September 17,

But better news sees Raphinha return after not being involved at St Mary’s last Saturday following his late return from international duty with Brazil.

On the condition of Phllips, Bielsa said: “Kalvin is healthy. But he has not competed for three weeks. If he plays on Saturday, it would be far too quick.

“After three weeks out, it is necessary for some more football training. At this stage, he has done training sessions for recovery and physical preparation and is progressing well with the ball.

“I think to think of him for Saturday would be to bring him back too soon before he is back at his best.

“Ayling and Bamford are not going to be here for the next two games. Raphinha is back and has acclimatised back in his return to England and Koch still has at least one month to go.