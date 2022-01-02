Marcelo Bielsa's relief as Leeds United fight their way to 3-1 win over Burnley

Leeds were made to work predictably hard by a Burnley side who pegged them back after Jack Harrison' s opening goal, only to lose the game 3-1.

Coronavirus postponements did not help, but the Whites did not taste victory in December, and finished it with chastening defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal, increasing the anxiety at the wrong end of the Premier League.

GOAL: Jack Harrison celebrates his first Premier League goal of the season

But even without seven senior players missing, they put it behind them with a performance that showed fighting qualities as well as skill.

Asked if he felt a sense of relief, the Argentinian coach replied: "Of course, I don't ignore the situation we are in. I don't ignore what my responsibilities are. That can't not influence my state of mood."

The victory did not move Leeds up the table but widened the gap to the relegation zone at the mid-point of their season to eight points. Having played two more games than 18th-placed Burnley (and one more than Watford) and with Newcastle United almost certain to spend big in this month's transfer window, there can be no room for complacency.

"As you well know in football every week you have to prove yourself again," said Bielsa. "Even if the performance today was good we need to maintain that level against any opponent and in any pitch.

"In some way we managed to get in behind. There was a lot of combination play, there was a defensive security even if it wasn't absolute. We had the ball a lot of the time. We managed to finish our attacks in the opponents half."

Bielsa's substitutions also made an important difference, Joe Gelhardt setting up the third goal for Dan James, who replaced goalscorer Jack Harrison. Gelhardt and James both lifted the level of Leeds's performance.

"What we were trying to do is recover the best way we can play," explained Bielsa. "In some way we got it. Gelhardt coming on for Tyler (Roberts) maintained the game how we wanted it. Down the left James opened up paths and ended up scoring."

Bielsa was delighted for Harrison and Stuart Dallas, who scored the second goal on his 250th appearance for the club. Both have been key figures in recent seasons, but have not been at their best this. Although Harrison scored twice against Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup, it was his first Premier League goal since May's match at Burnley.

"Harrison needs to progressively get back to his best level," said Bielsa. "To score a goal is always an impulse to get to that objective.

"The game today was a game of a lot of commitment. To have scored a goal to allow us to establish differences, it was an important emotion. Evidently Dallas needed to express it."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admitted: "I think they had the edge over us with desire. Leeds ran hard, played hard, got the ball forward and asked questions.