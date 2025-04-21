Leeds United fans are preparing for a potential promotion party already - forcing HMV in the city to make the unusual decision to take a delivery on Good Friday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are readying themselves for a promotion party - hopefully later today - as the race for the Premier League and Championship title hots up.

The Whites can secure a return to the Premier League later this afternoon (Apr 21) should they overcome Stoke at 3pm and Sheffield United fail to beat Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And supporters of the club have been making their way to the HMV in the city to grab themselves a copy of Marching On Together, a Leeds United vinyl featuring the famous song as well as other tracks featuring chants, songs and crowds.

The store had to place an order with producer Laserdiscs after selling out, and even organised for a rare Good Friday delivery to ensure the vinyl was stocked up for fans preparing themselves for a party on Easter Monday.

The vinyl has also rocketed up the charts, at one point reaching number 22 in Amazon’s vinyl charts, overtaking Lauryn Hill and Sabrina Carpenter and getting close to Led Zeppelin and Queen.

HMV had to take emergency delivery of the vinyl on Good Friday | HMV/Instagram

Claire Ellwood, from HMV Leeds, said: “Robert Plant must be quaking in his boots. To have to take deliveries on a bank holiday is unheard of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There could be a huge party on the horizon, but some fans are saying it will be all decided on the last kick of the ball at the last game of the season.