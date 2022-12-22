LEEDS UNITED head coach Jesse Marsch has confirmed that the club have fielded enquiries for Mateusz Klich - but says he is not sure whether they feel it is the right time for the Polish international to leave.

Klich is out of contract in the summer of 2024 with reports suggesting that a move to MLS side DC United is at an advanced stage.

Marsch said: "There have been enquiries for Mateusz. But I think from all sides, we're still cautious about thinking that it might be time for him to leave. I think he's still been really important here. One of the interesting things is he's played the fifth most matches for me since I've been here.

"For me, he's one of my favourite personalities of anyone I've ever coached. And we have a really good relationship and we've been open with each other in all these moments along the way.

Jesse Marsch. Picture: Getty Images.

"And so I'm not sure again that it's the time for him to leave but but obviously, you know with the games he’s had, they haven't all been starts and I know that sometimes players would like to play a little bit more.

"I think we've had good dialogue about his role within the team and continued role. So I think that that's not necessarily set in stone.”

Meanwhile, Marsch says that Liam Cooper and Jack Harrison should return to training this week with Crysencio Summerville involved with the squad at Thorp Arch today (Wednesday).

Rodrigo, who missed the game against Monaco as a precaution, is also fine, with Patrick Bamford also expected back in training this week as preparations for the Manchester City game start to ramp up.

Illan Meslier, who has been suffering with illness, will be tested by medical staff on Friday.

Marsch added: "We did not have a bunch of guys in the mix because of a few little injuries and we had a sickness going around.

