Meet the Premier League's most expensive starting line-up - including players from Man City, Liverpool, Man United and Tottenham Hotspur

Some big-money moves have been made this summer with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips making his way to Manchester City in a £45m deal while the Premier League champions have also signed Erling Haaland for approximately £50m.

Liverpool, last season's runners-up, have forked out an initial £64m for Darwin Nunez while also handing a mega-money contract to Mohammed Salah.

Chelsea confirmed a deal for Raheem Sterling on Wednesday while Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been amongst the biggest spenders, paying £87m and £78.5m on transfers so far this summer.

Leeds are the second-highest spenders with £95m paid in transfer fees following the departure of Phillips. More signings could be on the way with Raphinha on the cusp of joining Barcelona.

With all the moves being made, just who are the most valuable players in the Premier League? To work it out, we looked at more than just a player's transfer fee.

The most expensive XI has been selected based on their market value according to transfermarkt.co.uk. We have picked a 4-3-3 formation and only included the player or players with the largest market value in each position.

Here's who makes the cut...

1. GK: Alisson Becker - £45m The Liverpool goalkeeper is highly regarded as one of the best in the world in his position. He shared the Premier League golden glove with Brazil teammate and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson last season. Photo: Getty Images

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - £72m The defender scored two goals and registered 12 assists in the Premier League last season while being part of a Liverpool side which kept 21 clean sheets last term. Photo: Getty Images

3. CB: Ruben Dias - £67.5m The central defender made 29 appearances as he helped Man City retain their title. He also claimed two goals and registered four assists. Photo: Getty Images

4. CB: Virgil van Dijk - £49.5m The Netherlands international has helped transform Liverpool's fortunes since joining on a £75m deal from Southampton in January 2018. Photo: Getty Images