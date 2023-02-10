Michael Skubala will take charge of Leeds United again on Sunday as their search for a new coach goes into a second week.

The difficulty of landing targets and an impressive performance at Old Trafford on Wednesday has reduced the urgency to get a new man in for Sunday's return fixture against Manchester United.

Leeds announced a three-man caretaker management team would take charge at Old Trafford but it was clear Skubala was the lead figure, not only in terms of assuming media duties, but also in the technical area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England futsal coach will take media duties again for Friday's press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League fixture.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has engaged with a number of supporters over Twitter to update them on the search and when asked on Thursday "Manager before the weekend, Andrea?" he simply replied: "After the weekend."

At present Leeds still seem determined to make a permanent appointment, though every game Skubala is in charge for is an opportunity to make them reconsider, even if he says he wants to return to his under-21 role at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That Leeds face Everton a week on Saturday and host another relegation candidate, Southampton, the following weekend will probably frame the timescale as much as anything but the process has been more drawn-out than they expected. Radrizzani initially raised hopes the new man would be appointed before Wednesday's game, if not in the dugout for it.

Carlos Corberan ruled himself out of a quick return to Elland Road by signing a contract extension at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday. The Spaniard was an assistant manager and under-23 coach at Leeds before moving to Huddersfield Town for a successful spell as head coach.

IN CHARGE: Michael Skubala headed up Leeds United's caretaker coaching team at Old Trafford, and will do so again for Sunday's return fixture

Leeds have been frustrated in their attempts to bring Andoni Iraola from Ray Vallecano, who are currently challenging Atletico Madrid for a Champions League place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feyenoord's Arne Slot has been strongly linked as an alternative but the technical director at the Eredivisie leaders said on Thursday he had "heard nothing" from the Whites, and he took that to mean there had been no contact with the coach, something Slot confirmed.

"I have heard nothing from Leeds, neither officially nor unofficially" claimed Dennis te Kloese. "I know Leeds as a correct club, so I don’t believe they are playing this behind our backs.

"Last summer, Luis Sinisterra's transfer also went in a very neat, correct way.”

Slot, last year's coach of the year in the Netherlands, is of course aware of the speculation but said: "I have not seen anything on my phone yet. At least, not in my messages."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the speculation around him, Corberan put a positive and business-like spin on it that will be familiar to those who heard him in press conferences at Huddersfield.

"When this speculation arrives it is positive because it means you are winning games,” he said.