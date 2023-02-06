Leeds United announce caretaker coaching team for Premier League trip to Manchester United

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take charge of Leeds United at Manchester United on Wednesday after the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

The American was dismissed after a run of two wins in 17 games, and coaches Cameron Toshack and Rene Maric and Pierre Barrieu.

Skubala looks set to front the operation at Old Trafford after it was announced he will speak to the media ahead of the game.

He was appointed as Leeds' under-21 coach having previously held a number of roles at the Football Association.

Armas has taken on head coach roles before, succeeding Marsch at New York Red Bulls before taking over at Toronto, but has only been at the club 12 days.

Gallardo is a development coach who previously had a spell as Sevilla's assistant coach.

The Whites are working towards quickly appointing a permanent successor with Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant Carlos Corberan quickly established as the bookmaker’s favourite.

Corberan took Huddersfield Town to last season’s Championship play-off final before leaving for a short spell with Olympiacos. He is now manager of West Bromwich Albion.

FRONT MAN: Michael Skubala will speak to the media on Tuesday ahead of Leeds United's Premier League game at Manchester United

Leeds play the Red Devils again in the Premier League on Sunday, at Elland Road.

