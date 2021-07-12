Mick Bates, Leeds United, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers midfielder has died

GOAL: Mick Bates scored in the 1971 Fairs Cup final

The Armthorpe-born player gave Leeds 11 years' loyal service, making 191 appearances starting with a League Cup debut against Hartlepool United in September 1965.

Depending on one's perspective, Bates had either the misfortune or good fortune to be competing for a place in one of the greatest club sides in English football history. Whilst it limited his game-time, he was able to score a decisive goal in a European final, and play a small part in two league title successes.

The left-sided midfielder turned down opportunities to move elsewhere - Southampton were prepared to pay £100,000 for him at one point - preferring instead to understudy Billy Bremner and Jonny Giles.

Bates scored one of the two away goals that saw Leeds beat Juventus in the 1971 Fairs Cup final against Juventus, which was drawn 3-3 on aggregate. It was one of nine goals he scored for the club.

Bates made four appearances in Leeds's 1969 championship win, and 10 when they lifted the trophy in 1974.

He was a substitute in the 1968 Fairs Cup final and 1972 FA Cup final.

After his final Leeds appearance, at home to West Ham United in 1976 after a last few years hampered by cartilage injuries, he joined Walsall, and would finish his career at Bradford and hometown club Doncaster before retiring in 1981.