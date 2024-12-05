'Middle of this month': Leeds United handed huge injury boost regarding influential star

LEEDS UNITED have been handed a major boost with the news that captain Ethan Ampadu is back in training and could be back in first-team contention earlier than expected – by the middle of this month.

Ampadu has been sidelined with a knee injury since and had been earmarked for a return in January, initially.

Manager Daniel Farke said: “He's back in full team training this weeks, he looks good in training and can handle the load.

"Normally I would use a player when out for such a long time after two or three weeks of team training. So it's definitely good he's two or three weeks ahead of schedule, it's a testament to his professional work in rehab.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

"He was desperate to come back as soon as possible. He's our captain, our most important player in the whole squad. I'm a bit tempted to bring him back even earlier than in two or three weeks. If we will use him in the upcoming games, we'll see. It depends a bit on who is available or not.

"It's definitely good he's back and each day is beneficial for him. It could be he's even involved before the middle of December."

Farke has confirmed that Sam Byram (hamstring) will miss Saturday's Championship home game against Derby County, while Junior Firpo is a doubt after picking up a knock to his foot in training - .with United facing a potentially big decision regarding who will feature at left-back.

Isaac Schmidt is available, but is not an option for '90 minutes' according to Farke, with central defender Max Wober remaining an option from the start, having slotted in on the left hand side of the defence during his career for club and country.

Farke said: "Sam Byram is out and will definitely miss this game, there is so hope he can join us during the week, but for this game, he will definitely miss out.

"Some good news is that Issac is back in training after hernia surgery when he was out for more less three weeks. He is also available but perhaps not for 90 minutes, but an option.

"With Junior Firpo, there's a question mark behind his appearance because he hurt his foot in training yesterday and has not trained today. It will be a late call with him and the full-backs.

“Max has played more in a centre back role during his career and we signed him as a centre back a couple of years ago. But he can play in the full-back position and has done this for his former clubs and country.

"He’s obviously had a tricky season so far with many injuries but in the last weeks, he was back in training and some short appearances in games nd in the last home game, a bit longer. He's a good and solid option especially in terms of defending, if perhaps not that natural going forward.