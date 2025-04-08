Middlesbrough 0 Leeds United 1: Whites cast aside controversy to return to Championship summit following key win

SHOULD nervy Leeds United have required a touch of succour ahead of this hazardous-looking visit to the North Riding, then Daniel Farke’s managerial record against Middlesbrough might have just provided it.

Eight victories in nine league outings - at the helm at first Norwich City and now Leeds - was a mightily impressive statistic, his best numbers against any club on these shores.

And how the visitors needed that sequence to continue at a Riverside venue which has been largely benevolent over the years for United, even prior to the German’s arrival at Elland Road.

It did on a dream night for Leeds, who returned to the Championship summit as Sheffield United and Burnley blinked.

Leeds United's Daniel James (centre right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

But not without controversy after Leeds wrongly saw legitimate goals ruled out for offside from Ao Tanaka and Boro old boy Patrick Bamford in each half.

Both were chalked off by an official whom Farke berated for erroneous decisions in the games against Coventry and Millwall earlier this year to add the salt.

No matter. One will do. The one that counted came very early through Dan James’ third goal in four games against a team who he likes facing.

Historically, Boro headed into the game on the back of a five-match losing run against Leeds, but their recent numbers, both at home and elsewhere, were rather more encouraging amid a spate of form which had seen them rise from nowhere in 13th up into the play-offs.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 8: Daniel James of Leeds United scores their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough FC and Leeds United FC at Riverside Stadium. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Farke made two changes, with Willy Gnonto’s return to the starting line-up lasting all of one game - Brenden Aaronson was back in - while Ilia Gruev was handed his first appearance from the off since the Portsmouth game last month.

Boro’s change was expected with Rav van den Berg in for the injured Neto Borges in central defence.

Given some jitters of late, this was a relieving half for Leeds, who rediscovered their old selves. They deservedly led thanks to James, but there was a sense of dissatisfaction there wasn’t more.

There should have been one more at the very least. Tanaka's close-range effort at the far post following fine work from Manor Solomon should have stood, instead of being ruled out for offside. The midfielder was played on by Hayden Hackney.

Given a plainly offside goal going against the hosts in this fixture last April in a 4-3 loss, the clock had maybe gone round, although try telling that to Farke.

He was livid.

The sight of Leeds taking care of the ball far better than Boro and finding plenty of space on the flanks and looking threatening every time they attacked was far more to Farke’s liking.

Boro took on Leeds at passing football and suffered. They created their own issues and tied themselves in knots at times and got ambushed on several occasions.

They got slightly better after a woeful start, but the poise was almost exclusively from Leeds, with James and Solomon having fun out wide in particular.

Boro’s one good chance was blazed over by the ineffective Kelechi Iheanacho, soon after the Tanaka decision, while a goal from Tommy Conway was rightly ruled out for offside from Delano Burgzorg’s corner.

Just two minutes had elapsed when Boro were undressed in woeful fashion.

Ethan Ampadu, back at the back alongside Joe Rodon, fed Junior Firpo, who slotted a precise pass to Solomon in plenty of space to gallop into. He duly did and his low centre from the left was destined for James, bursting inside from his wide berth.

He got the final connection under pressure from marker Samuel Illing-Junior, with the ball bundling in off the exposed Mark Travers.

The Boro keeper then showed strong reactions to beat out James’ fierce drive from a cute pass from the recalled Aaronson after the hosts overplayed needlessly in centre field.

It was a half in which Leeds controlled. On the restart, they didn’t have to push it. More wait for the gaps and pick off Boro in transition.

Boro had plenty to do on the resumption and a banquet of thought.

The early action suggested more of the same. Travers denied Piroe on the turn close in after James led the charge before the Leeds raider got clear of Iling-Junior and saw his cross-shot agonisingly flash across goal as United sought the second goal which would surely nail it.

Entitled to be happy to still be in the game, Boro finally found something.

Azaz fired over wildly in an excellent position after Iling-Junior got away from Bogle before Burgzorg was just wide after neat work by Hackney and Iheanacho.

Boro had a mini-spell. Hackney's volley was straight at Karl Darlow before the Leeds keeper’s chest blocked a Burgzorg drive.

And then more controversy when Bamford netted after a sweet counter involving fellow replacements Schmidt and Gnonto. Replays showed again it was a perfectly good goal and onside, but he was not afforded his moment against his old club, whose supporters barracked him.

Burgzorg was then off target before a red shirt just failed to get a touch to Azaz’s dangerous low cross with the game still on a knife-edge. One was enough despite late pressure from Boro.

Middlesbrough: Travers; Dijksteel, Howson, Van den Berg, Illing-Junior; Morris (Fry 91), Hackney; Burgzorg (Forss 80), Iheanacho (Whittaker 66), Azaz; Conway. Substitutes unused: Glover, Barlaser, McGree, Giles, Woolston, McCabe.

Leeds United: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo (Byram 68); Tanaka, Gruev; James (Schmidt 73), Aaronson (Guilavogui 90), Solomon (Gnonto 73); Piroe (Bamford 73). Substitutes unused: Meslier, Ramazani, Joseph, Wober.