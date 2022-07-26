Middlesbrough hopeful of signing Fulham striker as Sheffield Wednesday are prepared to let young duo depart

Davis, 22, who made 15 appearances in a season-long loan spell at Bournemouth last term, was out of contract at Elland Road next summer and was down the pecking order, despite a lack of options at left-back in the absence of the injured Junior Firpo.

Davis has signed a three-year deal with Ipswich with the option of a further year.

Davis said: “I am delighted to be here. This is the best step for me at this point in my career. I want to play games and help the team in any way I can. I’ll always give it my all when I am out on the pitch and I can’t wait to meet the fans at Portman Road.”

TARGET: Rodrigo Muniz is wanted by Middlesbrough in this window. Picture: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are hoping to get the green light to sign Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham this week, but the Brazilian striker will only be allowed out of the club once Cottagers manager Marco Silva brings in a forward.

The 21-year-old, a target of Boro’s last summer, netted five times in 15 appearances for the Craven Cottage outfit last term, but saw his opportunities restricted by the outstanding form of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Muniz won the Brazilian league title during his first season with Flamengo in 2020 and scored nine times in 29 games in the 2020-21 campaign to earn him a move for England.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is aiming to bring in three strikers before the end of the summer window.

DARREN MOORE: Is happy to allow young duo Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin out on loan in the forthcoming season. Picture: Getty Images.

The Teessiders have also been linked with Southampton forward Adam Armstrong and Brentford striker Marcus Forss.

Hull City trio Nathan Baxter, Alfie Jones and Ryan Longman are facing a race against time to be fit for the Tigers’ Championship opener against Bristol City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday due to injury.

Mallik Wilks is also a doubt for City.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are set to allow young duo Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin out on loan in the forthcoming season, with the pair having interest from clubs in the lower divisions.