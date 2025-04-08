Middlesbrough v Leeds United player ratings: 'Class' and 'a barrel of fun' - two big 8s for visitors who return to top of Championship
Middlesbrough:
Travers: Had to stay strong. 7
Howson: Not as comfortable as previous games at the back. Improved after testing start. 6
Van den Berg: In the side as expected for Borges. Hard going in first half. 6
Illing-Junior: Issues defensively. Better the other way. 6
Morris: One of Boro’s better players. 7
Hackney: Improved on restart. 6
Burgzorg: Sloppy in first half, had several second-half chances. Didn’t take them. 6
Iheanacho: Poor evening’s work summed up by one wild shot in first half. 4.
Azaz: Fired one good chance over in second half and was much more involved. 6.
Conway: Saw a goal rightly ruled out for offside. 6
Substitutes: Whittaker (Iheanacho 66) 6.
Forss (Burgzorg 80) 6.
Fry (Morris 91)
Not used: Glover, Barlaser, McGree, Giles, Woolston, McCabe.
Leeds United
Darlow: Couple of decent second-half moments. 7
Bogle: Not vintage but still decent. 6
Rodon: Solid with his Welsh mucker. 7
Ampadu: Class apart in first half. Held firm after. 8
Firpo: Involved in opener. 7
Tanaka: Not quite at his levels, but saw a goal wrongly ruled out. 6
Gruev: First start since Portsmouth. 7
James: Had a barrel of fun in opening half in particular. Knew he had Boro’s number. Another goal against them. 8
Aaronson: A quick return after being dropped at Luton. 7
Solomon: Enjoyed himself in first-half especially. 7
Piroe: Some handy contributions, but you still wanted more. 6
Substitutes: Byram (Firpo 68) 6.
Gnonto (Solomon 68) 6.
Schmidt (James 73) 6.
Bamford (Piroe 73) 6.
Guilavogui (Aaronson 90).
Not used: Meslier, Ramazani, Joseph, Wober.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.