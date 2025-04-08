Middlesbrough v Leeds United player ratings: 'Class' and 'a barrel of fun' - two big 8s for visitors who return to top of Championship

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 21:57 BST
HERE are the Middlesbrough and Leeds United player ratings from Tuesday evening’s Championship game at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough:

Travers: Had to stay strong. 7

Howson: Not as comfortable as previous games at the back. Improved after testing start. 6

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney (right) and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney (right) and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney (right) and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Van den Berg: In the side as expected for Borges. Hard going in first half. 6

Illing-Junior: Issues defensively. Better the other way. 6

Morris: One of Boro’s better players. 7

Hackney: Improved on restart. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leeds United's Daniel James (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.Leeds United's Daniel James (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Leeds United's Daniel James (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Burgzorg: Sloppy in first half, had several second-half chances. Didn’t take them. 6

Iheanacho: Poor evening’s work summed up by one wild shot in first half. 4.

Azaz: Fired one good chance over in second half and was much more involved. 6.

Conway: Saw a goal rightly ruled out for offside. 6

Substitutes: Whittaker (Iheanacho 66) 6.

Forss (Burgzorg 80) 6.

Fry (Morris 91)

Not used: Glover, Barlaser, McGree, Giles, Woolston, McCabe.

Leeds United

Darlow: Couple of decent second-half moments. 7

Bogle: Not vintage but still decent. 6

Rodon: Solid with his Welsh mucker. 7

Ampadu: Class apart in first half. Held firm after. 8

Firpo: Involved in opener. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tanaka: Not quite at his levels, but saw a goal wrongly ruled out. 6

Gruev: First start since Portsmouth. 7

James: Had a barrel of fun in opening half in particular. Knew he had Boro’s number. Another goal against them. 8

Aaronson: A quick return after being dropped at Luton. 7

Solomon: Enjoyed himself in first-half especially. 7

Piroe: Some handy contributions, but you still wanted more. 6

Substitutes: Byram (Firpo 68) 6.

Gnonto (Solomon 68) 6.

Schmidt (James 73) 6.

Bamford (Piroe 73) 6.

Guilavogui (Aaronson 90).

Not used: Meslier, Ramazani, Joseph, Wober.

Related topics:Middlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice