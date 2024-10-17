Midfield talk is inescapable for Leeds United manager ahead of Championship derby with Sheffield United

IN terms of the build-up to Friday night’s keynote Yorkshire derby at Elland Road, talk of midfielders is pretty inescapable.

The presence of a special player in Sheffield United’s ranks in Gus Hamer whom Leeds United manager Daniel Farke clearly coveted in the summer window is one obvious discussion point and the absence of two Leeds’ enforcers in the middle of the park in captain and ex-Blades loanee Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev - and how the hosts will cope in that regard - is another.

Then, there’s the fitness of Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka, one of a clutch of international players in Leeds colours who will have had minimal preparation time with their team-mates ahead of such a heavy-duty club fixture.

On Tuesday, Tanaka played 90 minutes for his country against Australia - whose side included Blades defender Harry Soutta - in Tokyo, almost 6,000 miles away.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Leeds United Manager Daniel Farke looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United FC and Portsmouth FC at Elland Road on August 10, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images)

And finally, there has been plenty of conjecture about potential free agent reinforcements arriving at Leeds to compensate for availability issues. Out-of-contract midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, 34, who previously played in England with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, is one player who United have been reportedly running the rule over in the international break. They have also been linked with Christoph Kramer and Francis Coquelin.

Typically, Farke refused to indulge in the ‘name game’ at his pre-match press conference, but did make one promise - and time pledge - regarding possible short-term reinforcements. He said: "We won’t bring in a player at the end of November. If we make a decision on a player, it will be pretty quickly.

"We will be there if a deal would make sense. Normally, I am not a big fan of this situation (signing free agents), but this situation is special and unique and you need a Plan B and C and to adapt to special necessities.

"Due to the disappointing injuries, we have to be professional and check it and it would definitely be beneficial if we found a solution for someone to support us.

Leeds United v Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup at Elland Road Leeds photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. Whites gaffer Daniel Farke. 14th August 2024

"But we don’t just need a footballer with a good CV, but the player also being convinced of the challenge and whole picture of his role here.

"We also have to find good solutions with a contract and we cannot spend a fortune. All boxes have to be ticked. If we don’t bring in a player in the next two weeks, then we won’t bring a player in.

"I can confirm we have had a deeper look and also with some guests at Thorp Arch - with a deeper look on it.

"It’s important not to speak about names, but the profile. We are a bit thin in the holding midfield position and also at centre-back.

"The ideal scenario is we bring in a player who is a bit more of a specialist in the holding midfield position, but can also cope with a centre-back position.

"But we also need to add a bit of experience to our team and accept a role where he (the prospective signing) knows our main man, when he comes back in Ethan Ampadu, is more or less first choice and we have top centre-backs and he’d be a back-up solution and also educate our younger players.”

Some welcome good news on the injury front will see Daniel James and Manor Solomon return to the fray for Friday’s televised game with Farke also revealing that Max Wober is ahead of schedule’ in his rehabilitation following knee surgery and could be back in the reckoning before the next international break and not after.

James has not featured since before last month's international break, having re-injured a hamstring problem. The Wales international’s last appearance was in the 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on August 23, a game which saw him find the net and underline his full importance to the United cause.

Solomon has missed the last three Leeds outings, due to back and hamstring issues.

In terms of fresh injury concerns, Farke was at least able to point to no new developments in that regard.

Asked whether goalkeeper Illan Meslier is nursing the equivalent of a ‘bruised ego’ after his chastening night in Sunderland just under a fortnight ago, Farke was also unequivocal and positive in his message after the Frenchman’s ghastly mistake cost United two points at the Stadium of Light.

The United chief added: "We spoke about this last week, but he’s experienced at this level and also with many games (played).

"We didn’t have to analyse it so much and know he has played a really good season so far with many clean sheets. It was more like a situation that happens once in a lifetime to concede such a goal. It happens and of course, he was the most disappointed player in the dressing room.