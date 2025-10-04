'Nearly congratulations' – Daniel Farke's response to game Leeds United should have won, but lost instead

"Nearly congratulations" was Daniel Farke's reaction as he admitted to being disappointed Leeds United did not beat Tottenham Hotspur, never mind that they lost to on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts were the better team, and Spurs the more clinical one, which is why they ran out 2-1 winners.

It was the first time Leeds had lost a home league game in 24 matches stretching back to the defeat to Burnley in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Okafor's goal for Leeds was bookended by strikes by Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus – both deflected in off Pascal Struijk. At 0-0, Joe Rodon headed against a post from a tight angle for Leeds.

But the Whites had plenty more chances to win it and either missed the target or were denied by saves from Guglielmo Vicario.

"The over-riding feeling is of course we are disappointed because we're playing for results," reflected Farke, whose team now go into a two-week international break. "There are no pictures in the table, you want to win points.

"This is why we play football and for that we are disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from this, I have to say just many compliments, nearly congratulations to the lads for this performance. Because after this game I would be normally disappointed even with a draw, not even to speak about a loss.

FRUSTRATIONS: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"We were the better side today in all aspects. We had more possession, we had more passes, we had more expected goals, we had more shots, we had more shots on target, we had more big chances created, we had more big chances missed, we had more corners.

"But football is decided by goals.

"We missed too many of the good chances in the first half and the second half and we allowed ourselves in each half one clumsy loss of the ball. At this level, each little mistake is punished.

"(Tel's goal in the) first half was just a deflected strike out of a situation that was not dangerous at all, I would say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FINISH: Noah Okafor equalises for Leeds United (Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP)

"In the second half, out of good intention, Gabby (Gudmundsson) wants to win the first touch, wins the first touch, but then slips away and (it becomes) more or less like a pass into the centre for Kudus. It was also punished with a deflection, otherwise the ball also wouldn't have gone in.

"It's tough for my lads because they (Spurs) scored two goals a bit out of nothing."

Not that Leeds were entirely blameless, failing to make more of their chances.

"In the first half, Joe Rodon (heads) against the post, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, big chance, Sean Longstaff, big chance. Second half, same more or less (the same) again – Sean Longstaff with a great shooting position, some great saves from Vicario from Joel Piroe and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the ball through the box (by Anton Stach), missing (Okafor and Calvert-Lewin) by two inches , Pascal's headers – we should have scored three or four today, but it was not to be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a familiar theme already this season, with Farke arguing his side deserved more from Newcastle United (0-0 at home), Fulham (0-1 away) and Bournemouth (2-2 at home), but he is encouraged by the performances they are producing.

"I've said this several times as a manager, I can't just pray for results or beg for some results," he said. "What I can do with my lads is deliver performances. I hope that the opponent's goalkeeper is not always man of the match with unbelievable saves.

"We have to be a bit more clinical in the finishing positions and I also hope not every mistake is punished with a deflected strike somehow but we played today one of the top sides in this country.

"To dominate in many periods, this is what is quite encouraging."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposite number Thomas Frank praised his side's character, but also Leeds' performance.

"If you want to build any successful team, you need mentality, character, cohesion and togetherness no matter if you play like Inter or Barcelona or whatever style of play. You need that willingness to do everything to win.

"I think we are building that more and more in the team.

"Until the 80th minute, I'm very happy. Give or take. We looked very solid defensively.

"We gave the goal away and I know they hit the post, but I think it looks more dangerous than it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then (after that) we need a little bit of surviving and a couple of good saves from Vicario."

Asked for his impressions of Leeds, Frank said: "They concede very few chances at an xG (expected goals level).

"I rather want to praise Leeds. I think they were good today. They were difficult to play against.