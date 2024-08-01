New club for former Leeds United winger whose career has been on hold for a year
The Angola winger's Elland Road contract was cancelled by mutual consent early last season following two years on loan.
He spent the 2021-22 season with Valenica, and the next on loan with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. His last game was an international friendly in Iran, which Angola lost 4-0, in September 2023.
But the 30-year-old has now joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side Estoril Praia on a one-year deal. Estoril finished 13th last season, avoiding a relegation play-off by two places but only one point.
Although reports in Portugal says Estoril had to fight off competition for Costa, no club picked him up when he was available in the season half of last season.
Leeds signed Costa, who was capped by Portugal in 2018 before switching allegiances, from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019, initially on loan.
Costa was an important figure as Marcelo Bielsa's side as they won the Championship in 2020, triggering a £16m permanent move. But in the next four years he made just 16 league starts.
Estoril are also close to signing goalkeeper Joel Robles, who joined on a short-term deal during their relegation season of 2022-23, and made four starts.
