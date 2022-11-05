New head coach appointed at Leeds United's Premier League rivals ahead of Carabao Cup meeting

The Premier League rivals meet in the third round of the Carabao Cup in the penultimate fixture before top-flight sides pause for the World Cup in Qatar.

Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Lopetegui will take charge at Molineux on November 14, subject to being granted work permits, with Steve Davis remaining in interim charge ahead of Saturday’s home match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi told the club’s website: “Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 05: Julen Lopetegui, Head Coach of Sevilla FC reacts during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Sevilla FC and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on October 05, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

Wolves confirmed, if all the necessary paperwork is completed, Lopetegui will take over at Molineux following the game against Arsenal, which is their final outing before the World Cup.

Davis, Wolves’ under-18s coach, took temporary charge of the first team after Bruno Lage was sacked at the start of last month, assisted by James Collins and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts.

Wolves remain in the bottom three after winning only one game since Lage left, against Nottingham Forest, with their only other point under Davis coming in last week’s 1-1 draw at Brentford.

