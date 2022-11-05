New head coach appointed at Leeds United's Premier League rivals ahead of Carabao Cup meeting
Wolves have announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach but he will not be in the dugout against Leeds United on Wednesday night.
The Premier League rivals meet in the third round of the Carabao Cup in the penultimate fixture before top-flight sides pause for the World Cup in Qatar.
Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Lopetegui will take charge at Molineux on November 14, subject to being granted work permits, with Steve Davis remaining in interim charge ahead of Saturday’s home match against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Wolves chairman Jeff Shi told the club’s website: “Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.
“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”
Wolves confirmed, if all the necessary paperwork is completed, Lopetegui will take over at Molineux following the game against Arsenal, which is their final outing before the World Cup.
Davis, Wolves’ under-18s coach, took temporary charge of the first team after Bruno Lage was sacked at the start of last month, assisted by James Collins and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts.
Wolves remain in the bottom three after winning only one game since Lage left, against Nottingham Forest, with their only other point under Davis coming in last week’s 1-1 draw at Brentford.
Leeds and Wolves met on the opening day of the campaign as Jesse Marsch’s side came from behind to win 2-1 at Elland Road at the beginning of August.