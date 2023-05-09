All Sections
New outcome predicted in relegation battle between Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United

Leeds United have slipped into the Premier League relegation zone with just three games remaining.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:11 BST

The battle for survival is heating up and Nottingham Forest’s dramatic 4-3 win over rock-bottom Southampton pushed Leeds into the drop zone. Sam Allardyce’s side have a trip to West Ham United sandwiched between home clashes with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur remaining.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are now officially out of the woods and Bournemouth need just one more point to secure safety, leaving Leeds, Southampton, Leicester City, Everton, Forest and West Ham in the most immediate danger.

Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.

Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out.

1. Predicted finishes

Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images

42 points

2. 14. AFC Bournemouth

42 points Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

41 points

3. 15. West Ham United

41 points Photo: Ian Kington/AFP via Getty Images

35 points

4. 16. Everton

35 points Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

