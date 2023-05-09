New outcome predicted in relegation battle between Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United
Leeds United have slipped into the Premier League relegation zone with just three games remaining.
The battle for survival is heating up and Nottingham Forest’s dramatic 4-3 win over rock-bottom Southampton pushed Leeds into the drop zone. Sam Allardyce’s side have a trip to West Ham United sandwiched between home clashes with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur remaining.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are now officially out of the woods and Bournemouth need just one more point to secure safety, leaving Leeds, Southampton, Leicester City, Everton, Forest and West Ham in the most immediate danger.
Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the battle for survival to play out.