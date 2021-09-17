Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

It was a mixed back from Leeds - dangerous in possession if not enough in their finishing, but vulnerable at the back.
Illan Meslier – made some good saves when Newcastle threatened 7
Stuart Dallas – moved to right-back, he could have done better for Allan Saint-Maximin's goal 5
Luke Ayling – his injury was the last thing Leeds needed 6
Liam Cooper – struggled to contain Saint-Maximin as many do 5
Junior Firpo – created a chance Raphinha ought to have buried but not an easy night for him defensively 5
Kalvin Phillips – ended the night at centre-back having done reasonably well at his day job 6
Raphinha – Leeds's goalscorer and brightest spark made way midway through the second half with a hip injury 7
Mateusz Klich – got into lots of good shooting positions but might have worked Karl Darlow harder 6
Rodrigo – perhaps his best performance of the season 7
Dan James – plenty of energy on his full debut but not much by way of end product 6
Patrick Bamford – not a night where he had a big impact 6.
Substitutes:
Tyler Roberts (for James, 62) – used wide on the right, not a usual position for him 6
Crysencio Summerville (for Raphinha, 68) – Marcelo Bielsa was pleased with his "personality" on debut 6
Jamie Shackleton (for Ayling, 90) – N/A.
Not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, McKinstry, Greenwood, McCarron, Kenneh.