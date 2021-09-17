Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

Leeds United and Newcastle United shared the points in an entertaining game at St James' Park which leaves both looking for their first Premier League wins of the season.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:56 pm
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 11:00 pm
DANGEROUS: Raphinha scored Leeds United's goal and was an attacking threat throughout until going off injured

It was a mixed back from Leeds - dangerous in possession if not enough in their finishing, but vulnerable at the back.

Illan Meslier – made some good saves when Newcastle threatened 7

Stuart Dallas – moved to right-back, he could have done better for Allan Saint-Maximin's goal 5

Luke Ayling – his injury was the last thing Leeds needed 6

Liam Cooper – struggled to contain Saint-Maximin as many do 5

Junior Firpo – created a chance Raphinha ought to have buried but not an easy night for him defensively 5

Kalvin Phillips – ended the night at centre-back having done reasonably well at his day job 6

Raphinha – Leeds's goalscorer and brightest spark made way midway through the second half with a hip injury 7

Mateusz Klich – got into lots of good shooting positions but might have worked Karl Darlow harder 6

Rodrigo – perhaps his best performance of the season 7

Dan James – plenty of energy on his full debut but not much by way of end product 6

Patrick Bamford – not a night where he had a big impact 6.

Substitutes:

Tyler Roberts (for James, 62) – used wide on the right, not a usual position for him 6

Crysencio Summerville (for Raphinha, 68) – Marcelo Bielsa was pleased with his "personality" on debut 6

Jamie Shackleton (for Ayling, 90) – N/A.

Not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, McKinstry, Greenwood, McCarron, Kenneh.