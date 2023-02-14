Former Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino has emerged as the new bookmaker's favourite to be Leeds United's next permanent manager.

The Argentinian's odds have been cut to 5/2 with BoyleSports, with Nuno Espiritio Santo and Steven Gerrard second and third favourite respectively. Michael Skubala is in fourth at 6/1.

Martino played under Marcelo Bielsa and his football is heavily influenced by his fellow Argentine.

Reports in his homeland have claimed Leeds have made contact with the 60-year-old, but that he would ideally like to come in after a pre-season.

NEW FAVOURITE: Gerardo Martino's last job was with Mexico at the Qatar World Cup

Martino managed Barcelona in 2013-14, when the only trophy he claimed was the Spanish Super Cup, and his most recent job was in charge of Mexico at the World Cup, where they failed to reach the knockout stages on goal difference.

He managed Argentina to the 2015 Copa America final and the following year's Copa America Centenario final.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno is managing Club World Cup finalists Al-Ittihad. Gerrard has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa in October.

Next permanent Leeds United manager odds (BoyleSports):

5/2 Gerardo Martino

4/1 Nuno Espirito Santo

6/1 Steven Gerrard

6/1 Michael Skubala

8/1 Andoni Iraola

12/1 Arne Slot

25/1 Ivan Juric

25/1 Hein Vanhaezabrouck

25/1 Ange Postecoglou

25/1 Kjetil Knutsen