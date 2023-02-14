Leeds United are rethinking their plans to replace Jesse Marsch after struggling to land any of their leading targets. As a result, they are considering handing the job to an interim coach for the rest of the season.

But it will not be former Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder after talks at Elland Road on Sunday.

Keeping caretaker Michael Skubala in position for the rest of the campaign is a possibility, however, with it looking increasingly likely they will have to go to their fifth or sixth choice unless they appoint a stop-gap.

The initial plan had been to make a quick, permanent appointment as they did when Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa last February.

INTERIM OPTION: Leeds United caretaker coach Michael Skubala has impressed thus far

Bookmakers made former Ajax coach Schreuder odds-on to succeed Marsch after he was seen at Sunday's Premier League game against Manchester United. The club spoke to him and others at the weekend, but have decided not to offer him the job.

The response from fans when Schreuder was spotted at Elland Road was largely negative. The 50-year-old succeeded Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam at the start of the season but was sacked in January.

Late last week Leeds had interviewed five candidates, all in work, but getting any out of their current clubs is proving difficult.

Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola is thought to be the first of three preferred choices, but unsurprisingly the La Liga club do not want to lose a coach who has put them in contention to qualify for the Champions League. Those hopes took a dent on Sunday when a draw at relegation-threatened Getafe saw them drop a place and two points off the pace into sixth.

Arne Slot was in the running until he emphatically said he will see out the season with Feyenoord, in pole position to win their first Dutch title for six years. Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou has also been linked.

Carlos Corberan ruled himself out of contention right at the start by signing a contract extension at West Bromwich Albion the day after Marsch's sacking.

Even the out-of-work Marcelo Gallardo is not an easy option, with the Argentine said to want to start with a pre-season, and also to have reservations about his English.

Leeds believe their three favoured longer-term options could be available in the summer.

Skubala has done his case no harm with solid back-to-back performances against Manchester United but after Sunday’s he said clarity would benefit Leeds in their Premier League relegation battle.

"It's helpful if everybody knows which direction we're going in but the players are calm, the staff are calm, everybody else is calm," he said. "However long it takes, it takes."

A draw and a defeat could be swallowed against the Red Devils but the next two matches are potentially pivotal in avoiding a relegation which would be financially ruinous.

Leeds are at Everton on Saturday, and host Southampton seven days later. The Saints could have Marsch as manager by then with the American believed to be their top target to replace Nathan Jones.