Marsch insisted he still had the board’s full backing after the loss which left the Whites in the Premier League relegation zone.

Chants of ‘sack the board’ and ‘sacked in the morning’ could be heard at Elland Road on Sunday as Leeds’ winless run was extended to eight games.

“Listen, I understand the frustration from the fans,” said Marsch,

“We are equally frustrated and more so. We are doing everything we can and we are together. We are unified.

“The players have been great and I know it hasn’t been easy for them, or us.

“But we believe in them and I have to find ways to help them get better and the board and I are unified completely. We’ve had clear discussions that we are together in this.”

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (correct as of 7.10pm, October 23, 2022)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch – 1/2

Thomas Frank – 5/1

Ralph Hasenhüttl – 6/1

Antonio Conte – 7/1

Brendan Rodgers – 10/1

Steve Cooper – 14/1

Frank Lampard – 16/1

David Moyes – 20/1

Jurgen Klopp – 20/1

Roberto De Zerbi – 25/1

Patrick Vieira – 33/1

Marco Silva – 40/1

Erik ten Hag – 50/1

Eddie Howe – 66/1

Graham Potter – 66/1

Mikel Arteta – 66/1