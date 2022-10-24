Next Premier League manager to be sacked: Forecasts made on Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Brentford managers after weekend defeats
Jesse Marsch is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be leave his position following Leeds United’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham at Elland Road.
Marsch insisted he still had the board’s full backing after the loss which left the Whites in the Premier League relegation zone.
Chants of ‘sack the board’ and ‘sacked in the morning’ could be heard at Elland Road on Sunday as Leeds’ winless run was extended to eight games.
“Listen, I understand the frustration from the fans,” said Marsch,
Most Popular
“We are equally frustrated and more so. We are doing everything we can and we are together. We are unified.
“The players have been great and I know it hasn’t been easy for them, or us.
“But we believe in them and I have to find ways to help them get better and the board and I are unified completely. We’ve had clear discussions that we are together in this.”
Next Premier League manager to leave odds (correct as of 7.10pm, October 23, 2022)
Jesse Marsch – 1/2
Thomas Frank – 5/1
Ralph Hasenhüttl – 6/1
Antonio Conte – 7/1
Brendan Rodgers – 10/1
Steve Cooper – 14/1
Frank Lampard – 16/1
David Moyes – 20/1
Jurgen Klopp – 20/1
Roberto De Zerbi – 25/1
Patrick Vieira – 33/1
Marco Silva – 40/1
Erik ten Hag – 50/1
Eddie Howe – 66/1
Graham Potter – 66/1
Mikel Arteta – 66/1
Pep Guardiola – 66/1