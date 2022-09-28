Next Premier League manager to be sacked: Predictions made on futures of Leicester City, Southampton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa bosses

Brendan Rodgers is the current favourite to be sacked following Leicester City’s poor start to the season. The Foxes face Nottingham Forest on Monday night, with Steve Cooper also among the favourites to lose his job.

Southampton welcome Everton to St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon with Ralph Hasenhuttl the second favourite to lose his job.

At the other end of the scale, Graham Potter, Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Marco Silva are most secure in their respective roles – according to the bookmakers.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is 50/1 to lose his position at Elland Road with the American overseeing a positive start to the season.

Next Premier League manager to be sacked (correct as of 11:05am, 27/09/22)

Brendan Rodgers – 6/4

Ralph Hasenhuttl – 2/1

Brendan Rogers, manager of Leicester City looks dejected following his side's defeat during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Bruno Lage – 8/1

Steve Cooper – 8/1

Steven Gerrard – 10/1

David Moyes – 10/1

Thomas Frank – 33/1

Antonio Conte – 33/1

Frank Lampard – 33/1

Eddie Howe – 50/1

Jurgen Klopp – 50/1

Patrick Vieira – 50/1

Jesse Marsch – 50/1

Graham Potter – 66/1

Pep Guardiola – 66/1

Mikel Arteta – 66/1

Erik ten Hag – 66/1

