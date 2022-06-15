Nine Premier League players who could thrive on loan in the Championship - including Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Aston Villa youngsters

Loan moves have become an ideal way for up and coming stars at Premier League clubs to showcase their abilities, rather than waiting for their chances in the early rounds of domestic cup competitions.
There are a number of young Premier League players on the fringes at their respective clubs, with loan deals providing the opportunity to bridge the gap between Under-23s football and the senior game.
If the recruitment is done right, loan deals can also prove fruitful for the clubs signing the youngsters on temporary deals.
Huddersfield Town showed last season how useful loans can be as they reached the Championship play-off final. They lost at Wembley to Nottingham Forest, who had also used the loan market wisely in their successful bid for promotion.
Morgan Gibbs-White enjoyed a fine season on loan at Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the forward's performances at Bramall Lane enough for Wolves to reportedly put a £25m price tag on the player.
With Huddersfield, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough having ambitions of challenging for the top six again, using the loan market shrewdly could be the difference between being serious challengers or falling away from contention.
With the transfer market open for business, we have picked out nine Premier League players who could use a loan move to the Championship...