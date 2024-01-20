LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has never been someone who is prone to panic and he is not about to start now.

With the clock ticking in terms of the January transfer window - and with just 12 days to go - the Championship promotion chasers, in with a decent shout of finishing in the top two, are yet to make a strike in the market.

So far the activity has been outward with Luke Ayling and Darko Gyabi heading out on loan to Middlesbrough and Plymouth respectively, while Djed Spence returned to Spurs.

One young player moved out on loan on Friday with Lewis Bate joining MK Dons.

Farke is conscious that Leeds do look a little short of cover at full-back, given the exits of Ayling and Spence.

Ideally, it is something he would like to address, but one thing that Leeds will not be doing is spending ‘crazy money’ as he puts it.

So just as he did not stress when Leeds had a sticky run of form last month, so he is not doing the same now.

The German, whose side welcome Preston on Sunday lunch-time and are seeking to maintain their 100 per cent record in 2024 with a fourth straight win, said: "I won't lie. Additions would be good in defence, but we do not panic with crazy money.

"It has to make sense for the short, mid and long term. If not, we go with what we've got.

"We have proven in the last games we are competitive. We won't fall asleep. We are ‘on it’, but it’s not a major concern.

"We are in a good position. We have not got that with the lottery, but with hard work.

"We have not lost a key player in the offence or regular starters in defence like (Joe) Rodon or (Archie) Gray.”

Rodon is halfway through an immaculate loan spell from Spurs, in which he has shown class and consistency in equal measure.

He is a player who most would suggest is too good for the Championship.

The hope of keeping him beyond this season at Leeds could well hinge on vacating the division in May.On Rodon - and a potential longer-term future at Leeds - Farke added: “Behind the scenes we are working, there's no doubt.

"We would like him to stay for a bit longer, but it's not urgent because he will stay until the end of the season.