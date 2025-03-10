No excuses as Daniel Farke looks for Leeds United to get back on the horse after Portsmouth defeat

Daniel Farke is looking forward to Leeds United have another game on Wednesday as they look to put their first defeat in 18 league games behind them at Millwall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the German says there is no temptation to protect Jayden Bogle from a 10th booking of the season as the importance of each game cranks up in a tight Championship title race.

The Whites lost 1-0 at Portsmouth, which means a win for either Sheffield United – against Bristol City – or Burnley – who host West Bromwich Albion – on Tuesday would mean they kick-off their next game no longer leading the table. Victories for both would take Leeds out of the automatic promotion spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much is made by most managers in the Championship about the different recovery times and turnarounds teams have between matches in the 46-game slog, but Farke was in no mood to play that card this time.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"I'm not too concerned about this quick turnaround because we will have three proper nights in between," argued Farke, whose side flew back from Fratton Park to give them more recovery time ahead of the home game.

"The advantage of the early kick-off is you have more hours to recover and the night sleep was not disturbed.

"We will be 100 per cent ready for the game on Wednesday. Millwall have one more day to recover, that's always a little disadvantage but we're not searching for excuses, we want to be ready to go again and if possible to get the winning feeling back in the dressing room."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have not picked up any fresh injuries from Sunday's game.

BOOKING TIGHTROPE: Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"There were one or two knocks and a few bruises but nothing I'm majorly concerned about," said their manager. "I hope to have at least the same amount of players available as for the last games.

"It will be more or less the same squad."

If Bogle does not pick up a caution against the Lions, the threat of a two-match suspension will be lifted.

Millwall is the cut-off game for a two-match ban for picking up 10 bookings in a season. After that, only 15 bookings will be enough to rule the former Sheffield United defender out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back has been a key figure for Leeds this season, but Farke believes leaving him out of the Elland Road game would be self-defeating against opponents who have beaten Leeds twice this season.

"We have not done the same with Joe Rodon and he came through," said Farke of the centre-back, who was walking the five-booking tightrope before the cut-off for that. "If we save him right now he has already missed one game.

"It would make no sense for us.

"He's a top player for us, a very important player.

"We can always speak about tactical reasons or because of the load of three games in six days but he came through the last game against Josh Murphy without a yellow card and I rested him in the last 20 minutes because we normally need his drive going forward and attacking.

"The last Millwall game in the (FA) Cup we played without him and struggled a bit to create enough chances so it's always good to have a fully-fit Jayden Bogle who is on it because he can deliver assists and goals."