North v South: The Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Newcastle, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham players who could feature in Premier League All-Star game

The American has revealed plans to revolutionise elements of English football, to try to boost broadcasting revenue.

The Blues’ new co-controlling owner, who also owns shares of Los Angeles teams the Dodgers in Major League Baseball and the Lakers in the NBA, told a New York conference he has already floated the idea with Premier League counterparts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” said Boehly.

“And really starts to figure out, why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four sports teams, why isn’t there an All-Star game?

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200 million dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday.

“So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

The idea has been criticised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who was asked his view on the proposal following his side’s Champions League victory over Ajax on Tuesday night.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool could end up in the same team in an all-star game. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

“He doesn’t wait long. When he finds a date for that he can call me,” said Klopp, pointing to the hectic fixture schedule.

“In American sports these players have four-month breaks. Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?

“Maybe he can explain that. I’m not sure people want to see that – Man United players, Liverpool players, City players, Everton players all together. It is not the national team. Did he really say it?”

Following the idea, we have picked our all-star XIs for a potential game. Agree with these picks? Are there any players you would exclude or include?

The idea of a Premier League all-star game has been pitched by Chelsea's US owner Todd Boehly. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images.

Premier League All Star XIs

North XI (4-3-3) – Alisson Becker (Liverpool); João Cancelo (Man City), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Raphaël Varane (Man United), Kyle Walker (Man City); Rodri (Man City), Thiago (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City); Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United), Erling Haaland (Man City), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool),

South XI (4-3-3) – Mendy (Chelsea); Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben White (Arsenal), Reece James (Chelsea); Declan Rice (West Ham), N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea); Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).