Norwich City 1 Leeds United 2 - player ratings

GOALSCORERl Rodrigo celebrates after scoring the winner

It was a game the Whites just had to win, but as our marks show, many players were not at their best.

Illan Meslier – his sloppiness gifted Norwich the corner Andrew Omobamidele scored from 5

Diego Llorente – lost Omobamidele at the corner 5

Liam Cooper – conceded a couple of dangerous fouls but got away with it 6

Pascal Struijk – the best of the Leeds defenders, his distribution and defending were both good 7

Jamie Shackleton – went off injured quickly after picking up a booking 5

Kalvin Phillips – not at his best but the statistics show how much of a difference his presence makes 6

Stuart Dallas – one lovely ball James did not take full advantage of 6

Raphinha – the man who made you think that no matter how Leeds played, they could score and he did, with a beauty 8

Rodrigo – beat his team-mate in the goal-of-the-match competition 7

Jack Harrison – started as an ill-at-ease centre-forward before switching with Dan James, he was never as effective as he can be 6

Dan James – spent a lot of time at centre-forward and did not look comfortable there, although he played a great ball for the opening goal from there 6

Substitutes:

Cody Drameh (for Shackleton, 71) – booked early on his Premier League debut for a bit of a swipe 5

Adam Forshaw (for James, 78) – energetic when he came on in midfield 6

Tyler Roberts (for Rodrigo, 88) – N/A