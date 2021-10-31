Norwich City 1 Leeds United 2 - player ratings

It was a game the Whites just had to win, but as our marks show, many players were not at their best.
Illan Meslier – his sloppiness gifted Norwich the corner Andrew Omobamidele scored from 5
Diego Llorente – lost Omobamidele at the corner 5
Liam Cooper – conceded a couple of dangerous fouls but got away with it 6
Pascal Struijk – the best of the Leeds defenders, his distribution and defending were both good 7
Jamie Shackleton – went off injured quickly after picking up a booking 5
Kalvin Phillips – not at his best but the statistics show how much of a difference his presence makes 6
Stuart Dallas – one lovely ball James did not take full advantage of 6
Raphinha – the man who made you think that no matter how Leeds played, they could score and he did, with a beauty 8
Rodrigo – beat his team-mate in the goal-of-the-match competition 7
Jack Harrison – started as an ill-at-ease centre-forward before switching with Dan James, he was never as effective as he can be 6
Dan James – spent a lot of time at centre-forward and did not look comfortable there, although he played a great ball for the opening goal from there 6
Substitutes:
Cody Drameh (for Shackleton, 71) – booked early on his Premier League debut for a bit of a swipe 5
Adam Forshaw (for James, 78) – energetic when he came on in midfield 6
Tyler Roberts (for Rodrigo, 88) – N/A
Not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt.