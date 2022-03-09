Patrick Bamford set for return as Leeds United have more good injury news than bad

But new coach Jesse Marsch is looking at the international break at the end of the month as the time to get two other players from the spine of the side - captain and centre-back Liam Cooper and holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips - up to full speed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Patrick will play for sure tomorrow," confirmed Marsch. "He won't start but he will be ready from the bench and we're excited to have him back in the team.

MIXED NEWS: But Jesse Marsch expects Patrick Bamford to feature against Aston Villa

"I think he can give us a real boost."

On Forshaw, who was a substitute at Leicester City, and Llorente, who missed the game, he said: "I think thery're both possibilities from the start and Adam Forshaw has told me he hasn't felt this well in weeks.

"DIego had a small muscle issue that kept him out of availability for the weekend."

Defender Hjelde's surgery went well too.

"I think he had surgery last Wednesday or Thursday," he said. "The immediate feedback was that it has not been so severe. His knee hasn't reacted, there's no swelling, he's got a full range of motion and he's walking without a limp. It looks like it might be weeks not months."

Roberts ruptured his hamstring late in Saturday's game, hobbling through the last 14 minutes.

"The injury with Tyler Roberts was a freak injury on the pitch," said Marsch. "We knew it was going to be a fairly heavy injury straight away but Tyler was adamant about wanting to stay on the pitch for the rest of the match which I appreciated and helped us in set-peice situations and whatnot.