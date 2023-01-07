Paul Robinson makes telling Jesse Marsch point after Leeds United's draws with Newcastle United and West Ham

Paul Robinson believes Leeds United’s performances against Newcastle United and West Ham show manager Jesse Marsch has the players buying into his ideas.

After losing to Manchester City on their return to Premier League action last month, Leeds claimed a hard-fought point with a 0-0 draw at Newcastle Untied before drawing 2-2 with West Ham United at Elland Road earlier this week.

Robinson, a former Premier League goalkeeper for Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn, believes the recent performances show that Marsch “hasn’t lost the team” as Leeds look to build some momentum against Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The former England goalkeeper was impressed by the Whites’ defensive showing at Newcastle but has warned they are conceding too many goals at Elland Road.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on January 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“They’re in a relegation battle. The point away at Newcastle United was excellent because the conditions were very difficult and the atmosphere was excellent. I was at the game and defensively they were very good but offensively they didn’t offer much and they were hanging on at times,” Robinson told Betfred.

"They put in a shift that would suggest that the manager hasn’t lost the team. The manager has got the team playing for him. I think Jesse Marsch sets them up too narrow from a starting position and they’re vulnerable. However, he’s got the team doing what he wants them to do.

“I was at the West Ham game and they lacked a bit of self-belief and creativity going forward. Leeds have had a lot of problems at Elland Road and they’ve conceded two against West Ham and before that they’ve conceded three in each of their previous three games.

"They’ve conceded far too many goals at home. The last calendar year was a record year for Leeds conceding goals since 1959, so that and their discipline through the team is going to be their problem.”

