Player Ratings: A handful of big 8s for Leeds United players and two fives for Middlesbrough stars
Leeds United
Meslier: Huge save in context of night to deny Doak when Boro were on top at 1-1. 8
Byram: Good contribution with James down the right. 7
Rodon: A bit more to think about in second half. 6
Struijk: Strode forward with authority in first half. Tougher after. 6.
Wober: Started on the left. Decent evening spoiled by an unfortunate own goal. 6
Tanaka: Some moments of poise again and set up third late on. 7
Rothwell: Pulled the strings well in first half, harder in second. 6
James: A century of appearances in Leeds colours now. Leeds’ best player on night and a cracking goal plus an assist. 8
Aaronson: A hive of industry and sealed the deal. 7
Gnonto: Bundled in the opener. Threatened Boro and worked hard the other way. 7
Joseph: First start since November 9. Put himself about but no chances. 6
Substitutes: Piroe (Gnonto 69). Two goal involvements, clever cameo. 8
Solomon (Gnonto 69) 6.
Ampadu (Byram 85). Comeback.
Guilavogui (Rothwell 94).
Schmidt (James 94).
Not used: Darlow, Bamford, Ramazani, Crew.
Middlesbrough
Dieng: After a poor moment at Burnley, an even worse episode arrived for opener. 5
Dijksteel: Not at the levels of Burnley. Booked. 6
Edmundson: Got his head and body on a lot of things, but made a mistake for third. Booked. 6
Clarke: In for Fry and got through plenty of defensive work. 6
Borges: Toiled against James early on. 5
Barlaser: Sloppy start and Elland Road is never the best place to do that. Recovered and his corner resulted in Boro leveller. 6
Hackney: Better after tough first half. 6
Doak: Boro’s danger man came into game in second period. 6
Azaz: Couldn’t get into game in first half. A bit better after, but did not hit heights as can. 5
McGree: Came in for Burgzorg. Moved inside and livened up in second half, but lost a challenge ahead of Leeds winner. 6
Latte Lath: With four goals in two games against Leeds last season, history suggested he would start. Couldn’t rewind clock. 6
Substitutes: Burgzorg (McGree 81).
Conway (Azaz 83).
Not used: Brynn, Jones, Ayling, Gilbert, Howson, Hamilton, McCormick.
