HERE are the Leeds United and Middlesbrough player ratings from Tuesday night’s Championship game at Elland Road.

Leeds United

Meslier: Huge save in context of night to deny Doak when Boro were on top at 1-1. 8

Byram: Good contribution with James down the right. 7

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson (second left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Rodon: A bit more to think about in second half. 6

Struijk: Strode forward with authority in first half. Tougher after. 6.

Wober: Started on the left. Decent evening spoiled by an unfortunate own goal. 6

Tanaka: Some moments of poise again and set up third late on. 7

Rothwell: Pulled the strings well in first half, harder in second. 6

James: A century of appearances in Leeds colours now. Leeds’ best player on night and a cracking goal plus an assist. 8

Aaronson: A hive of industry and sealed the deal. 7

Gnonto: Bundled in the opener. Threatened Boro and worked hard the other way. 7

Joseph: First start since November 9. Put himself about but no chances. 6

Substitutes: Piroe (Gnonto 69). Two goal involvements, clever cameo. 8

Solomon (Gnonto 69) 6.

Ampadu (Byram 85). Comeback.

Guilavogui (Rothwell 94).

Schmidt (James 94).

Not used: Darlow, Bamford, Ramazani, Crew.

Middlesbrough

Dieng: After a poor moment at Burnley, an even worse episode arrived for opener. 5

Dijksteel: Not at the levels of Burnley. Booked. 6

Edmundson: Got his head and body on a lot of things, but made a mistake for third. Booked. 6

Clarke: In for Fry and got through plenty of defensive work. 6

Borges: Toiled against James early on. 5

Barlaser: Sloppy start and Elland Road is never the best place to do that. Recovered and his corner resulted in Boro leveller. 6

Hackney: Better after tough first half. 6

Doak: Boro’s danger man came into game in second period. 6

Azaz: Couldn’t get into game in first half. A bit better after, but did not hit heights as can. 5

McGree: Came in for Burgzorg. Moved inside and livened up in second half, but lost a challenge ahead of Leeds winner. 6

Latte Lath: With four goals in two games against Leeds last season, history suggested he would start. Couldn’t rewind clock. 6

Substitutes: Burgzorg (McGree 81).

Conway (Azaz 83).