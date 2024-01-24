Plenty of good Leeds United player ratings - with more killer instinct they would have been higher still

The Whites deserved their 1-0 win but looked more dangerous when Norwich City were in control.

Illan Meslier – very little to do for all Norwich City's second-half possession 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Gray – an excellent performance defensively and attacking with a great tackle and a lovely piece of skill showcasing both sides 8

ALL-ROUND EXCELLENCE: Leeds United right-back Archie Gray

Joe Rodon – the standard defensive performance from the reliable centre-back 6

Ethan Ampadu – as dependable at centre-back as he was previously as the holding midfielder 6

Junior Firpo – had one of his best nights in a white shirt 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilia Gruev – oozed class and gave the full-backs licence to get forward 8

Glen Kamara – a lovely turn to set up a Crysencio Summerville chance 7

Dan James – lively in his attacking and pressing, made the goal with a lovely deep cross; let himself down a touch with a couple of dives and a few wayward deliveries but generally a good performance until he picked up an injury 7

Georginio Rutter – some wonderful footwork and good creativity but lacked the killer finish 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crysencio Summerville – another who was pretty good apart from when it mattered in front of goal 7

Patrick Bamford – wonderful goal hot on the heels of an audacious overhead kick. He could have been more clinical after that but once more ended in credit 7

Substitutes:

Jaidon Anthony (for James, HT) – another unable to provide the killer blow 6

Sam Byram (for Gray, 90+4) – N/A

Liam Cooper (for Kamara, 90+5) – N/A

Mateo Joseph (for Summerville, 90+6) – N/A