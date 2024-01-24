Plenty of good Leeds United player ratings - with more killer instinct they would have been higher still
The Whites deserved their 1-0 win but looked more dangerous when Norwich City were in control.
Illan Meslier – very little to do for all Norwich City's second-half possession 5
Archie Gray – an excellent performance defensively and attacking with a great tackle and a lovely piece of skill showcasing both sides 8
Joe Rodon – the standard defensive performance from the reliable centre-back 6
Ethan Ampadu – as dependable at centre-back as he was previously as the holding midfielder 6
Junior Firpo – had one of his best nights in a white shirt 7
Ilia Gruev – oozed class and gave the full-backs licence to get forward 8
Glen Kamara – a lovely turn to set up a Crysencio Summerville chance 7
Dan James – lively in his attacking and pressing, made the goal with a lovely deep cross; let himself down a touch with a couple of dives and a few wayward deliveries but generally a good performance until he picked up an injury 7
Georginio Rutter – some wonderful footwork and good creativity but lacked the killer finish 7
Crysencio Summerville – another who was pretty good apart from when it mattered in front of goal 7
Patrick Bamford – wonderful goal hot on the heels of an audacious overhead kick. He could have been more clinical after that but once more ended in credit 7
Substitutes:
Jaidon Anthony (for James, HT) – another unable to provide the killer blow 6
Sam Byram (for Gray, 90+4) – N/A
Liam Cooper (for Kamara, 90+5) – N/A
Mateo Joseph (for Summerville, 90+6) – N/A
Not used: Klaesson, Piroe, Gelhardt, Shackleton, Poveda.
