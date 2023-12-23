Plenty of high Leeds United player ratings after 4-0 win over Ipswich Town

All Sections
Leeds United pulled off a huge victory by beating second-placed Ipswich Town 4-0 at Elland Road.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 14:56 GMT
Not surprisingly there were plenty of high marks as the Whites’ hunger brought them a victory that could have been even more comprehensive.

Illan Meslier – did not have a great day with his feet but little to do with his hands 6

Archie Gray – dealt well with Ipswich Town's left-sided threat 7

Joe Rodon – another assured performance 6

Pascal Struijk – set the ball rolling with the first goal 6

Djed Spence – his run won the corner which put Leeds in front 6

Ethan Ampadu – so reliable in midfield 7

TOP PERFORMERS: (left to right) Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Georginio RutterTOP PERFORMERS: (left to right) Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Georginio Rutter
TOP PERFORMERS: (left to right) Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Georginio Rutter

Glenn Kamara – excellent in midfield 8

Dan James – his constant threat down the right had the added effect of subduing Leif Davis 8

Joel Piroe – hit the underside of the ball shortly before finding the net 7

Crysencio Summerville – really good penalty 7

Georginio Rutter – dropped off into midfield to good effect 8

Substitutes:

Willy Gnonto (for James, 61) – ran at defenders to keep the pressure up 6

Junior Firpo (for Spence, 72) – really just about getting minutes under the belt by the time he came on 5

Ilia Gruev (for Kamara, 72) – ditto 5

Patrick Bamford (for Piroe, 81) – N/A.

Mateo Joseph (for Rutter, 81) – N/A.

Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Poveda, Gelhardt.

