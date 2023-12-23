Plenty of high Leeds United player ratings after 4-0 win over Ipswich Town
Not surprisingly there were plenty of high marks as the Whites’ hunger brought them a victory that could have been even more comprehensive.
Illan Meslier – did not have a great day with his feet but little to do with his hands 6
Archie Gray – dealt well with Ipswich Town's left-sided threat 7
Joe Rodon – another assured performance 6
Pascal Struijk – set the ball rolling with the first goal 6
Djed Spence – his run won the corner which put Leeds in front 6
Ethan Ampadu – so reliable in midfield 7
Glenn Kamara – excellent in midfield 8
Dan James – his constant threat down the right had the added effect of subduing Leif Davis 8
Joel Piroe – hit the underside of the ball shortly before finding the net 7
Crysencio Summerville – really good penalty 7
Georginio Rutter – dropped off into midfield to good effect 8
Substitutes:
Willy Gnonto (for James, 61) – ran at defenders to keep the pressure up 6
Junior Firpo (for Spence, 72) – really just about getting minutes under the belt by the time he came on 5
Ilia Gruev (for Kamara, 72) – ditto 5
Patrick Bamford (for Piroe, 81) – N/A.
Mateo Joseph (for Rutter, 81) – N/A.
Not used: Darlow, Cooper, Poveda, Gelhardt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.