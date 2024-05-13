Police ask for help after Leeds United fan assaulted at Championship play-off semi-final at Norwich City

Two men have been arrested and police are looking for a third after a Leeds United supporter needed medical treatment following Sunday's Championship play-off semi-final at Norwich's Carrow Road.

There were allegations the supporter had been stabbed by a rival fan mocking the deaths of Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were killed by Galatasaray supporters at a UEFA Cup semi-final in April 2000 but a statement from Norfolk police only mentioned punches and a cut to the chin after being hit by an object.

As well as the teenager arrested on suspicion of assault, a man in his 50s was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police are looking for a third man believed to have been involved.

The Leeds fan was discharged on the day after being attended to by paramedics on the scene, both clubs have confirmed.

The incident took place around 2pm, shortly after full-time in the 0-0 draw, behind the Barclay Stand, the stand behind the goal which joins the South Stand, where away fans are seated.

Photographs circulated on social media of the Leeds supporter in a blood-soaked T-shirt.

According to a statement from Norfolk Police: "a man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City FC’s stadium in Carrow Road. An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim who suffered a cut to his chin.

SUPPORT: Leeds United fans were housed in Carrow Road's South Stand on Sunday,. The incident is alleged to have taken place behind the Barclays Stand (left)

"The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment."

"'We came out of Carrow Road after the game to chants of 'Turks with knives' and 'Galatasaray'", tweeted @DorsetHottub, "whilst asking the lads why it was said my dad was slashed in the neck with a blade and hit by a full can".

In a joint statement, the clubs confirmed: "Two individuals were arrested by Norfolk Police in connection with the incident. The club will now work closely with the police to fully investigate the incident, understand the facts and take appropriate action."

The 0-0 draw was played in a boisterous atmosphere, but not one that appeared to be unusually hostile.

Norfolk Police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anybody in the area at the time with any information or phone footage of the incident. They are asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting crime reference 36/32293/24:

Phone: 101

Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

