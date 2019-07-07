Pontus Jansson’s eventful Leeds United spell set to end with switch to Brentford

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is on the verge of leaving the Elland Road club following a breakdown in his relationship with the Whites.

Pontus Jansson slumped against the advertising hoardings after Leeds's play-off semi-final defeat to Derby in May (Picture: Tony Johnson)

It emerged last week that Jansson had been handed extended leave from Thorp Arch despite Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad returning for pre-season.

Reports from Sweden revealed that the defender had trained with boyhood club Malmo in a bid to keep fit following a summer of action with his country.

The 28-year-old, though, appears on the verge of leaving West Yorkshire with Championship side Brentford having tabled an offer for his services.

Jansson had initially been told to report back to the club’s training ground next week, despite United’s looming pre-season tour of Australia where they will face rivals Manchester United in Perth. He was a key figure under Bielsa last term making 39 appearances for the club as he formed a strong partnership in the centre of defence alongside club captain Liam Cooper.

Jansson also bagged three goals in United’s bid for promotion helping the Whites to a third-placed finish.

The Swede missed out on the Championship play-off semi-finals against Derby County in late May through injury initially before failing to regain his starting berth for the second leg.

Following the aggregate defeat to the Rams, Jansson cut a disappointed figure as he was pictured slumped next to the advertising boards at Elland Road following the full-time whistle.

The centre-back joined the club on loan from Serie A side Torino in 2016 before making the move permanent a year later.

Jansson put pen to paper on a five-year deal with United the following October, committing to the Whites until the summer of 2022.

Jansson, though, appears to have played his last fixture for the club as he nears the exit door which would bring a three-year stay in LS11 to an end.

United striker Kemar Roofe has also been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

But sources at Elland Road say no firm offers have emerged for the club’s top scorer last term, who is now into the final 12 months of his contract.