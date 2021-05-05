Power Rankings - hats off to Hull City and Harrogate Town

Just champion: Hull City players run out to celebrate outside the KCOM Stadium with their fans, after becoming champions. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Top of the shop in League One, newly-crowned champions and sitting pretty in our latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list as they look down on others and survey the kingdom.

Here’s the latest - with a decent jump for Harrogate Town after their Wembley success.

1: Hull City WWWDWW (unchanged)

It's ours: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, left, and Josh Falkingham celebrate with the Buildbase FA Trophy. Picture: PA

What a story, what a season.

Fittingly, Grant McCann’s side crowned a redemptive campaign by way of the League One title after a 3-1 win over Wigan. Few could argue with the merit of that.

A run of 11 wins in 14 matches has broken the back and will of their rivals at the top and the Tigers have provided a textbook lesson in how to hold your nerve at the business end of a season.

Hull - unsurprisingly top of League One’s latest six-match guide - end 2020-21 at Nigel Adkins’s Charlton, who are still in with a chance of making the play-offs, on Sunday.

Hat-trick star: Spurs' Gareth Bale consoles Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after putting three past him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: David Klein/Sportimage

2: Harrogate Town DWLDWW (up four)

Barring the odd bump in the road, Harrogate’s first season in the Football League has been everything they could have wished for - with gloss now provided by way of lifting the delayed 2020 FA Trophy at the expense of Concord Rangers at Wembley.

Simon Weaver’s side went into the game following a remarkable 5-4 win over promotion-chasing Cambridge United in arguably the game of the season in League Two.

Harrogate finish off a memorable campaign at promoted Cheltenham on Saturday - another reminder of what can be achieved in future years.

3: Barnsley WWLWWL (down one)

Suffered their second Championship away reverse on the spin in a 2-0 defeat at Deepdale on Saturday, but there were mitigating factors, let’s be honest.

Subconsciously, with their play-off place now assured, Barnsley switched off a little, with their final two matches now academic ahead of the real business starting again in the end-of-season lottery.

That said, Valerien Ismael will be wanting to finish the regular season with a good performance from his side in Saturday’s meeting with champions Norwich, managed by his good friend Daniel Farke.

Ismael will be hoping to join him in the Premier League in 2021-22.

4: Leeds United WWDDL (down one)

When life was pretty swell, the last thing Leeds United needed was a game against bogey side Brighton.

Albion have brought out the worst in United in 2020-21, with two of their worst performances arriving against the south coast club, who have now won eight of their last nine meetings with Leeds.

Leeds are still ranked at a decent sixth in the Premier League’s latest six-match form guide. Spurs await at Elland Road on Saturday.

5: Middlesbrough DLLWWD (down one)

Neil Warnock’s side edged towards a top-10 finish with their weekend draw at Luton.

It will be confirmed if they defeat League One-bound Wycombe on Saturday, although in the final analysis, it has been an ‘if only’ season for Boro.

They have picked up seven points from the last nine available, but stuttering form earlier in the New Year has unfortunately kiboshed their Championship play-off hopes.

6: Sheffield Wednesday LLDWLD (down one)

Still in the game, still in the game.

Coming off the pitch after their tepid weekend draw with Nottingham Forest, relegation-haunted Sheffield Wednesday were no doubt envisaging other sides finishing them off, but neither Rotherham United nor Derby County have managed to do so.

The situation is this. If the Owls win at Derby on the last day and the Millers fail to beat Cardiff, they will seal a staggering escape from Championship relegation.

Wednesday have won three of their past nine outings and the modest form of others has kept their season alive. What a potential finale…

7: Huddersfield Town DLWLLD (unchanged)

If there is one side who are mightily relieved that several sides below them have failed to truly hit form, it is Huddersfield Town.

They ended their season at the John Smith’s Stadium with a 1-1 draw with Coventry, to extend their run without a home win to seven matches.

All told in the second half of 2020-21 since the end of December, Town have won a paltry three matches in 23. It is relegation form, but thankfully for them their form in the first half of the campaign was a fair bit better.

Town have won just once in their past nine matches, but that win at Nottingham Forest has arguably kept them up. They end the season at Reading on Saturday.

8: Doncaster Rovers WLLDWL (up one)

A Red Rose away double-header saw Rovers consign Rochdale to relegation from League One and then be eased aside by promotion-chasing Blackpool.

They end the season at home to Darren Ferguson’s newly-promoted Peterborough United.

Let’s face it, Rovers’ form has been abject in the final third of the campaign - with 10 losses in their past 15 matches.

For supporters, it is all about next season, with the major focus of interest surrounding who will be the next manager, with several candidates having been interviewed in the past week.

9: Rotherham United LLLLDD (up two)

A midweek draw at Luton means that the Millers’ survival fates are back out of their hands ahead of their final-day Championship appointment at Cardiff.

The Kenilworth Road stalemate followed on from a dramatic weekend draw with Blackburn.

Rotherham’s survival route means they must win in the Principality and pray that Derby do not beat Sheffield Wednesday.

Without a win in seven matches, a lack of goals has hurt the Millers badly. They have not scored in eight of their past 11 games.

Still in the game, mind. Get ready for ‘Seismic Saturday’.

10: Sheffield United LLLLWL (down two)

Gareth Bale had to take it out on someone after an underwhelming season and he duly did that against the relegated Blades on Sunday by way of a hat-trick as United chalked up an eighth successive away loss in all competitions.

The Blades welcome Crystal Palace on Saturday.

How different it will feel to their last home game with the Eagles in August, 2019 - with Bramall Lane was full and there was expectancy abound during the club’s first season back in the big time.

11: Bradford City LLLLLD (down one)

The tailend of the season has been a major let-down for City, who have fallen away badly.

The Bantams, without a win in six League Two matches and boasting just three wins in their past 15 fixtures, end their campaign at Morecambe on Saturday - a side with modest means who still have a chance of automatic promotion.